Uddhav Thackeray addresses the media in Mumbai, on Monday. Pic/PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday backed stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and said that the comedian is being targeted by the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde for labelling the deputy chief minister a traitor, news agency PTI reported. The former chief minister said Kamra has not done anything wrong and that he merely

"He stated the facts and voiced the public opinion," Thackeray told reporters at Vidhan Bhavan in south Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Police arrested Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal and 11 others for ransacking the venue at a Mumbai hotel Sunday night where Kamra made the controversial 'traitor' jibe against Shinde, PTI reported.

"Kamra hasn't done anything wrong...These traitors don't see Solapurkar and Koratkar who insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," Thackeray said, referring to the protests in the state seeking the arrest of Nagpur-based journalist Prashant Koratkar and actor Rahul Solapurkar for their alleged objectionable remarks against the Maratha warrior and his son Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief also demanded that the government compensate the owners of the venue for the damage caused by the vandalism committed by the Shinde-led party's workers, PTI reported.

Kunal Kamra row forces adjournments in Maharashtra legislature

A row sparked by comedian Kunal Kamra's jibe at Shiv Sena leader and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde rocked proceedings of both Houses of the legislature in Maharashtra on Monday leading to brief adjournments, PTI reported.

The legislative assembly witnessed uproarious scenes with Shiv Sena members demanding strict action against the stand-up comedian for his "traitor" jibe at the former CM.

The issued was raised by Shiv Sena legislator Arjun Khotkar, who was supported by Minister Shambhuraj Desai.

As members of the treasury benches rose on their feet shouting slogans, Speaker Rahul Narwekar adjourned the proceedings for five minutes after noon.

In the Upper House of the legislature, the members from the treasury and opposition benches engaged in a heated exchange, after which the proceedings were adjourned for 10 minutes, followed by 15 minutes, and then for half an hour.

Leader of the Opposition in the Council and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) legislator Ambadas Danve referred to the ransacking of a recording studio in Khar by Shiv Sena workers to question the deteriorating law and order.

"Supporters of the ruling parties are creating a law and order situation in the state. They are disturbing social harmony. Why no action is taken against these people?" he questioned.

Danve said the opposition did not support Kamra, but the freedom of expression must be respected.

