The group was protesting against the alleged derogatory remarks made by Kunal Kamra, stand-up comedian, on his recent comedy special, 'Naya Bharat,' which he uploaded on Youtube

Mumbai police arrests 11 people from Shiv Sena youth group in Kunal Kamra controversy

Listen to this article Kunal Kamra row: 11 people of Shiv Sena youth group arrested by Mumbai Police for vandalising Habitat Comedy Club x 00:00

Amid Kunal Kamra controversy, Mumbai Police has arrested 11 members of the Yuva Sena, the youth faction of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Monday for vandalising and destroying the properties of Habitat comedy studio, news agency ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group was protesting against the alleged derogatory remarks made by Kunal Kamra, stand-up comedian, on his recent comedy special, 'Naya Bharat,' which he uploaded on Youtube. In the video Kamra was seen calling Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde "Gaddar"

The Shiv Sena group strongly slammed and objected to the comments made by Kamra, meanwhile the opposition alliance in Maharashtra has condemned the Mahayuti government for the "law and order breakdown". Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)'s Arvind Sawant said that every word spoken by Kamra is correct, ANI reported.

Earlier, officials had registered a first information report (FIR) under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023, as well as the Maharashtra Police Act.

Shinde Sena's Sanjay Nirupam alleged that the booking money for the show came from Matoshree, the residence of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"The place where this show was recorded, the booking money for it came from Matoshree from Uddav Thackeray and that is why Eknath Shinde has been targeted," Nirupam said during a press conference in Mumbai.

Nirupam also alleged that Kunal Kamra is part of the "Rahul Gandhi and Congress ecosystem".

An FIR has also been registered against Kunal Kamra for his alleged derogatory remarks. However, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawat backed Kunal Kamra and said that whatever he said was correct.

Speaking to ANI, Sawant emphasised that if democracy truly exists in the country, Kamra's remarks must be respected.

"As far as what Kunal Kamra did, I think every word, every sentence said by him is correct. That is what everyone in opposition is alleging against him. He said that in the form of a poem. If we say there is democracy in this country and we believe in that, then we must accept all of this," Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said.

He added, "Criticism is criticism. Sometimes, someone does mimicry. Balasaheb Thackeray was a renowned cartoonist; he made caricatures of Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Nehru. Had it been the present time, they would have filed cases against him every day... FIR should be registered against those who vandalized... Can't they accept criticism?"

(With ANI inputs)