Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam has alleged a Bangladesh connection to the recent Nagpur violence, claiming it was premeditated. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has stated that an investigation is underway

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Sunday alleged that individuals with connections to Bangladesh were involved in the recent violence in Nagpur. Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Nirupam claimed the unrest was premeditated and formed part of a larger conspiracy.

The violence erupted in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city on 17 March following rumours that a ‘chadar’ with religious inscriptions had been burned during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). The demonstrations were reportedly demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. As per PTI, the clashes led to widespread stone-pelting and arson across several parts of the city, leaving 33 police personnel injured, including three officers of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) rank.

Nirupam claimed that the involvement of miscreants in the violence could be traced back to Bangladesh. He further alleged that one of the individuals arrested in connection with the unrest was actively using social media to fund what he referred to as “Mujahideen activities.”

Criticising the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT), Nirupam questioned its stance and alleged that it had aligned itself with groups responsible for instigating violence. “Is the Sena (UBT) aligning itself with the Mujahideen? Are the Thackerays and (Sanjay) Raut supporting them?” he asked, asserting that such actions would not be accepted in Maharashtra.

The Sena leader went on to accuse the Uddhav Thackeray-led party of shifting towards an "anti-Hindu" ideology. “Matoshree (Uddhav Thackeray’s residence in Mumbai) will soon have a photograph of Aurangzeb placed next to those of Balasaheb Thackeray and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” he remarked, condemning the opposition’s alleged political strategies.

Calling for strong measures against those responsible for the violence, Nirupam stated that such incidents should not be allowed to recur. “No one in the state henceforth should indulge in such activities,” he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while addressing the media on Saturday, stated that it was premature to comment on a possible foreign or Bangladeshi connection to the Nagpur violence as the investigation was still underway. According to PTI reports, Fadnavis revealed that 104 individuals had been identified following an analysis of CCTV footage and video recordings. So far, action has been initiated against 92 persons, including 12 minors, in accordance with the law.

(With inputs from PTI)