He visited the famous Shree Siddhivinayak Temple and offered prayers at the temple. Speaking to reporters, Nirupam affirmed that Mahayuti will form the government in the state

Sanjay Nirupam. File Photo

Listen to this article Maharashtra elections 2024: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Nirupam visits Siddhivinayak temple, says "confident of his, Mahayuti victory" x 00:00

Shiv Sena candidate from the Dindoshi Assembly constituency, Sanjay Nirupam on Saturday exuded confidence in his victory, saying "I am confident that I will emerge victorious." He visited the famous Shree Siddhivinayak Temple and offered prayers at the temple. Speaking to reporters here, Nirupam affirmed that Mahayuti will form the government in the state.

"I have come here to seek blessings of Shree Siddhivinayak. I am confident that I will emerge victorious with his blessings. Just like me, candidates of Shiv Sena, BJP and Ajit Pawar's party will also win and Mahayuti will form govt in Maharashtra again," Nirupam said. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and candidate from Mahim Assembly constituency, Mahesh Sawant also visited the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati temple in Mumbai and said, "...I have come here to take blessings."

The counting of the votes began at 8 am on Saturday for Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly Elections, along with bypoll results from 15 states. The counting, which will decide the fate of the 288 seats in Maharashtra and 81 in Jharkhand, is expected to reveal trends in the first few hours. Earlier today, moments before the commencement of counting for the assembly polls, Shiv Sena candidate from Mumba Devi assembly constituency, Shaina NC also visited the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai and offered prayers. Expressing confidence, Shaina NC said that she believes she will be victorious because of the love she received from the people of Mumba Devi.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "The way Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar have worked in these two and half years, one thing is clear that people have voted based on their work. It will be history as it will be a hat trick today.... There are a lot of people who work with negative politics and does appeasement politics but we are working with positivity. We have blessings of Maa Mumba Devi and I can say that history is going to be created... from last 15 years there is no development in the constituency... we have came to work and develop... the Chief Minister's Ladki Behen Yojana has definitely benefitted... a lot of things have to be done... I believe I will be victorious because of the love I have received from the public of Mumba Devi."

In Maharashtra, the polling for the Legislative Assembly was held on Wednesday, with a turnout of over 66 per cent, surpassing the 61 per cent recorded in the 2019 elections. The Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is in a tough contest with the MVA alliance consisting of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP). Both alliances view the increased voter turnout as a sign of support for their respective campaigns.

