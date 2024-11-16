Sanjay Nirupam, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) candidate for Dindoshi, discusses key issues like water, roads, and pollution while responding to critics ahead of the 2024 Maharashtra elections.

File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra elections 2024: Sanjay Nirupam outlines vision for Dindoshi, challenges opponents over development issues x 00:00

Sanjay Nirupam, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)

ADVERTISEMENT

What do you think are the key issues in the Dindoshi Assembly?



The key issues are drinking water, road development, interconnecting roads, and general development. The entire Dindoshi area lacks systematic or planned development, with slums and buildings intermingled in an unorganised way. My vision is to ensure that the constituency develops in a more planned manner.

How do you respond to your opponents who claim that you are an outsider and therefore unaware of the local issues?



The current MLA, Sunil Prabhu, is himself an outsider. Residents complain that he is rarely available during the day, as he only arrives at the office after midnight. How can people be expected to access their representative late at night?

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA is confident of winning a third term, citing his extensive work for the people...



Regarding development, my challenge to him is simple: show me one significant project he’s completed in the constituency over the past 10 years. I believe his performance as an MLA has been inadequate.

How do you plan to tackle air pollution?



Much of the pollution is due to construction work, which generates dust, while sanitation issues add to the problem, with garbage often left on or beside the roads. My priority will be to protect the forested areas in the constituency while ensuring that residents have basic amenities.

Your opponent claims that your change of parties raises questions about your credibility...



Everyone should have the freedom to make decisions. Have I switched parties multiple times? My life is an open book. I was a dedicated Shiv Sainik under the guidance of Balasaheb Thackeray, who trusted me. Due to some differences, I left Shiv Sena and joined Congress, where I stayed for 20 years. Now, I have returned to Shiv Sena, my original home, and this does not make me a “dal badlu”.