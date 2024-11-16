The contest in the Dindoshi Assembly constituency is heating up between Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Sunil Prabhu and Sanjay Nirupam, who joined the Eknath Shinde faction a few months ago. Sunil Prabhu, a two-time MLA and former Mayor of Mumbai, is confident of victory, citing his work for the people and his commitment to continue serving them

Sunil Prabhu, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sanjay Nirupam, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)

The contest in the Dindoshi Assembly constituency is heating up between Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Sunil Prabhu and Sanjay Nirupam, who joined the Eknath Shinde faction a few months ago. Sunil Prabhu, a two-time MLA and former Mayor of Mumbai, is confident of victory, citing his work for the people and his commitment to continue serving them. Sanjay Nirupam believes he has strong chances, alleging that Prabhu has not delivered on his promises.

The Dindoshi Assembly constituency spans parts of Malad East in the western suburbs, covering areas such as Santosh Nagar, Kurar Village, Appa Pada, Nagri Niwara, Kranti Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, and Anand Nagar.

Local journalist Uday Sangle, who runs a weekly paper, said, “People in the constituency expect a tough fight. Around 45 per cent of the voters are North Indian, but there are also murmurs that BJP cadres are not happy with Mahayuti’s decision to nominate Sanjay Nirupam, given his past criticisms of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

It is estimated that the constituency comprises 45 per cent North Indian voters, 15 per cent Muslim voters, and the remaining 40 per cent includes Marathi and other communities.

Sunil Prabhu, Shiv Sena (UBT)

How have you contributed to the development and progress of the constituency over the past 10 years?

Before I became the MLA, the Kurar Village area in my constituency struggled with a high crime rate. During my tenure, I worked closely with the police department and local officials to address this issue. Our collaborative efforts have led to a significant reduction in crime and today, the area enjoys a much-improved law and order situation. We have also made significant improvements to concrete cement roads and developed new roadways. I have been actively working to resolve water supply issues and will continue to focus on Slum Redevelopment Authority-related challenges.

Mahayuti candidate Sanjay Nirupam, contesting against you, has claimed that you have not contributed to improving healthcare in the constituency.

I think the person making such allegations is not fully aware of the facts. In my constituency, we provide subsidised dialysis services at Divya Apartment in Triveni Nagar, Dindoshi. Additionally, the Appa Pada Urban Primary Health Centre offers multi-specialty outpatient services to local residents. Looking ahead, I plan to develop a well-equipped hospital with state-of-the-art medical technology at the current site of S K Patil Hospital in Malad East, covering over 5 acres.

What initiatives have you taken for the youth and open spaces in your constituency?

I am developing several projects, including the Shardabai Govind Pawar Multipurpose Sports Ground, as well as a fully equipped garden in Dindoshi. For Std X students, I distribute model question papers to help them prepare for board exams. I am dedicated to addressing the issues and development needs of the youth. I have the people’s support because I am available to them 24/7.

How will you improve the environment in this constituency?

Air pollution is a critical challenge and it is essential that we all take responsibility. As an MLA, I have consistently prioritised protecting our existing green cover. I’ve initiated several projects, including the Miyawaki forest, and have personally planted thousands of trees in my constituency to combat environmental issues.

Several MLAs sided with Eknath Shinde, leaving Uddhav Thackeray. What prompted you to continue supporting Thackeray?

I am a committed Shiv Sainik, deeply loyal to the legacy of Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray. Whatever I am today, I owe to Shiv Sena, Balasaheb, and Uddhav Saheb.

Sanjay Nirupam, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)

What do you think are the key issues in the Dindoshi Assembly?

The key issues are drinking water, road development, interconnecting roads, and general development. The entire Dindoshi area lacks systematic or planned development, with slums and buildings intermingled in an unorganised way. My vision is to ensure that the constituency develops in a more planned manner.

How do you respond to your opponents who claim that you are an outsider and therefore unaware of the local issues?

The current MLA, Sunil Prabhu, is himself an outsider. Residents complain that he is rarely available during the day, as he only arrives at the office after midnight. How can people be expected to access their representative late at night?

Regarding development, my challenge to him is simple: show me one significant project he’s completed in the constituency over the past 10 years. I believe his performance as an MLA has been inadequate.

How do you plan to tackle air pollution?

Much of the pollution is due to construction work, which generates dust, while sanitation issues add to the problem, with garbage often left on or beside the roads. My priority will be to protect the forested areas in the constituency while ensuring that residents have basic amenities.

Your opponent claims that your change of parties raises questions about your credibility...

Everyone should have the freedom to make decisions. Have I switched parties multiple times? My life is an open book. I was a dedicated Shiv Sainik under the guidance of Balasaheb Thackeray, who trusted me. Due to some differences, I left Shiv Sena and joined Congress, where I stayed for 20 years. Now, I have returned to Shiv Sena, my original home, and this does not make me a “dal badlu”.