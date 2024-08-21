Mumbai: ‘Dindoshi Hills land in SGNP illegally handed off to developer’

Activist Stalin D has alleged trees are being felled and river courses altered for construction work

Stalin alleged that BMC has approved township developments on the Dindoshi Hills

Enviromentalist Stalin D, director of the NGO Vanashakti, has levelled serious accusations against Mumbai authorities for allegedly allowing the illegal transfer of notified forest land within the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). According to Stalin, encroachment and destruction within the park are escalating, with the authorities failing in their duty to protect this critical ecosystem.

Stalin claims that the Dindoshi Hills, an essential part of the park’s environment, have been excluded from SGNP’s boundaries and are now being targeted for development. He pointed out that two hectares of this land are being secretly handed over to a private developer, who intends to designate the area as open space in a new project.

Stalin further alleged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has approved township developments on the Dindoshi Hills, despite the area being the source of two vital rivers, Oshiwara and Poisar. He highlighted that the developer has already started excavating the hills and altering the rivers’ courses, while the forest department remains indifferent to the environmental damage.

“Thousands of trees have been felled in the area, and despite two FIRs filed by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and BMC against the developer, construction plans have been greenlit. How can land with documented environmental violations be opened up for construction?” Stalin questioned.

“Repeated fires and deforestation on the Dindoshi Hills have forced us to approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which subsequently formed a committee to investigate. During a site inspection, the committee encountered representatives of another developer claiming ownership of the land, raising further concerns about the extent of encroachment. An RTI filed by me revealed that the developer has obtained permission to construct on the Dindoshi Hills, including a shocking two hectares of notified forest land within the SGNP. The Deputy Conservator of Forests from SGNP is accused of approving the resurvey and handover of this forest land without proper authorisation,” Stalin said.

Stalin D has accused authorities of a two-fold scam, involving the illegal transfer of forest land and a potential manipulation of FSI regulations. He has sent legal notices demanding the revocation of permissions and protection of the national park’s boundaries. The environmentalist has placed the onus of this alleged illegal activity on the district collector and the deputy conservator of forests.

“The situation has escalated into a major environmental crisis, with the future of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park hanging in the balance,” Stalin added.