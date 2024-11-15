Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress and accused the party of "looting" the poor in the name of poverty elimination

Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra elections 2024: There will be no Mahayuti after November 23, says Sanjay Raut x 00:00

Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra elections 2024, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that there will be no Mahayuti after November 23 and added that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will form the government in Maharashtra, reported news agency ANI.

Raut also asserted that the MVA alliance is strong and united in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said, "The people of Maharashtra do not trust the Prime Minister's statement. This is Maha Vikas Aghadi. We three are together. We are one and we are safer in Maharashtra than you. And the second thing is that the people will decide whose remote control is in whose hands. You may have the remote control of the Shiv Sena you have made after dividing the party, but we refrained from giving our (Shiv Sena UBT) remote control to you and that's why you are irked with us. We are 'swabhimani' and hence won't fall for your tricks. I have said earlier also that after November 23, there will be no Mahayuti because there will be no CM. They will not make Eknath Shinde the CM or LoP. They will not get the majority. We are forming the government...," reported ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress and accused the party of "looting" the poor in the name of poverty elimination.

Addressing a public rally at Panvel in Maharashtra, PM Modi said, "Congress always worked on the agenda of keeping the poor, poor. Generation by generation, they have given the false slogan of 'gareebi hatao'. Congress looted the poor in the name of poverty elimination," reported ANI.

Meanwhile, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said that in his 53 years of experience in politics, he never witnessed the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister campaigning in every segment in the state assembly elections.

"I have 53 years of experience (in politics), and I have contested 13 elections and won all of them except one in 2019. Following this, I became a member of the Rajya Sabha and became the Leader of Opposition there. Given the assembly elections of Maharashtra, big leaders of the BJP including the PM, Union Home Minister, and CMs of BJP-ruled states are campaigning in Maharashtra. I have never seen the Prime Minister or Union Home Minister campaigning in every segment in the state assembly elections," Kharge said addressing a press conference in Pune, reported ANI.

The Maharashtra elections 2024 will be held in a single phase on November 20, with the vote count happening on November 23.

Campaigning has intensified for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra with both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) making efforts to woo the electorate.

(With inputs from ANI)