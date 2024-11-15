PM Modi also alleged that the Congress hampered development of Mumbai and Maharashtra during its tenure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a light moment with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Pic/Rane Ashish

The political temperature in Mumbai soared on Thursday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the stage at Shivaji Park in Dadar, delivering a speech that accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of stalling the city’s development during its tenure. Just days ahead of the elections, Modi’s remarks underscored his message that the BJP-Mahayuti coalition represents progress and stability for Maharashtra.



In Mumbai, we have done work worth crores,” Modi said, emphasising the extensive infrastructure projects completed under his government and contrasting them with Congress’s record of “creating roadblocks” to progress. In his 30-minute speech, PM Modi avoided direct attacks on Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, instead appealing to Maharashtra residents to unite and vote the Mahayuti coalition into power.

ADVERTISEMENT



(From left) Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on stage during the Mahayuti rally on Thursday. Pic/Rane Ashish

Addressing the crowd, PM Modi said that after travelling across Maharashtra and meeting people during election rallies, he sensed a strong wave of support for the BJP-Mahayuti alliance. “People in Maharashtra know that BJP Mahayuti aahe taar gati aahe, pragati aahe (because of BJP-Mahayuti, the state will progress and flourish),” he said.

Taking indirect jabs at MVA, Modi claimed that the Mahayuti coalition upholds Maharashtra’s rich culture and heritage while accusing MVA of opposing the Ram temple, pushing the narrative of “saffron terror,” attempting to discredit Veer Savarkar, and opposing Article 370’s abrogation in Kashmir. Modi further alleged that Congress obstructed Mumbai and Maharashtra’s development during its rule, pointing out that Congress and its allies failed to grant Marathi classical language status—a recognition given only after the Mahayuti took power.

“In Mumbai, we have carried out development projects worth crores. We made significant progress on roads and Metro infrastructure, but during Congress’s tenure, they did nothing for the people and created roadblocks to progress,” Modi said. He went on to accuse Congress of being interested only in corruption, opposing major projects like the Atal Setu (MTHL) and Metro development. Modi also made serious allegations, claiming that Congress and MVA aim to divide people, calling Congress a Shahi Parivar that “hates the backward class, Dalits, and OBCs and wants to incite division among communities.”

Modi warned that if MVA comes to power, they would take away reservations, adding, “Ek hai toh safe hai (When we are together, we are safe).” “I gave them (MVA) a challenge to see if they can make shehjada (Rahul Gandhi) utter praises for Balasaheb Thackeray or to even say ‘Hindu Hriday Samrat’. They have failed to do so, which shows their true colours,” Modi added.

PM Modi also remarked that under his government, people in Mumbai feel safer using public transport compared to Congress’s rule, which was marred by terrorism fears. He praised schemes like the Ladki Bahin Yojna and PM Awas Yojana, calling them popular among the people.

MVA copying us: Shinde

CM Eknath Shinde during his speech highlighted that between 2004 and 2014, the Congress-led government at the Centre allocated R2 lakh crore for Maharashtra’s development, while the Modi government has provided Rs 10 lakh crore. “Today is like Dussehra for us, and on November 23, we will celebrate Diwali, so be prepared,” said CM Shinde, who referred to PM Modi as his “friend, philosopher, and guide” during his speech.

Without naming Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray directly, Shinde called him a Bandh Samrat (one who stalls projects). He accused Thackeray and the MVA of creating roadblocks, citing the stalled Nanar refinery in Konkan and Metro projects as examples. Shinde touted the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojna as a “super successful scheme” and potential “game changer.” He claimed that while MVA initially opposed the scheme, they are now attempting to copy it. “They’re copying everything we do, but does someone who just copies ever succeed?” Shinde remarked.

‘Shinde dashing CM’

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, speaking at the rally, heavily criticised the MVA and referred to Shinde as a “Dashing CM.” Fadnavis outlined various development projects under PM Modi’s leadership, including suburban railway expansions, the 350-km Metro network, the Coastal Road, and other infrastructure improvements. He also shared updates on the Bandra-Versova Sea Link project, which he said would eventually extend to Virar, allowing travel from Nariman Point to Virar in just 40 minutes once completed.

Additionally, Fadnavis assured that projects like the BDD chawl redevelopment and SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority) would be completed on schedule. Taking further aim at the MVA, Fadnavis claimed that Mahayuti seeks votes based on development, unlike the MVA, which he accused of using appeasement tactics. He alleged that MVA accepted support from the All India Ulema and Mashaikh Board but overlooked a demand to withdraw cases against individuals from minority communities involved in riots between 2012 and 2024.