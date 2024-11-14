On Thursday, PM Modi addressed several public rallies ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. During a rally in Panvel,he launched a scathing attack against the Congress, claiming that the party has looted the poor people in the name of poverty elimination

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Thursday received a special welcome from ISKCON volunteers at Panvel in Raigad district ahead of a rally for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.



The PM addressed public rallies at various places in the state. During the Panvel rally, PM Modi launched a scathing attack against the Congress, claiming that the party has always worked on the agenda of keeping the poor, poor. According to news agency ANI, PM Modi also said that the Congress has looted the poor in the name of poverty elimination.



"The Congress has always worked on the agenda of keeping the poor, poor. Generation by generation, they have given the false slogan of 'gareebi hatao'. The Congress looted the poor in the name of poverty elimination," said PM Modi, while addressing the public at Panvel.



"In most of the states, the Congress' existence is in danger. To protect their existence and to come to power, Congress will do anything. Their [Congress] one leader is openly declaring that they will give infiltrators, Rohingyas, and Bangladeshi gas cylinders at cheaper rates. It's an example of how they are playing with the future of your children for the sake of votes," PM Modi added.



While addressing another rally in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, the PM said that the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) has done nothing but increased the problems of the state, ANI reported.



"There has been a water crisis in Marathwada for a long time, but the Congress and the Aghadi people always remained idle. For the first time in our government, concrete efforts began to fight drought," he said.



Notably, the campaigning has intensified for the 288 seats for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 with both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition MVA making efforts to woo the electorate.



The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 are scheduled for November 20 and the counting will be held three days later.



In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly polls, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress 44. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, MVA posed a strong performance winning 30 of 48 seats, while the Mahayuti could only win 17.

(With ANI inputs)