Bjp candidate Sunil Soren has accused the JMM and allies of settling Bangladeshi Rohingyas in Jharkhand as a “vote bank” strategy. He claims this poses a threat to tribal communities and calls for greater awareness and support from the public.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and candidate from Dumka, Sunil Soren, who is contesting against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's brother Basant Soren, has made strong allegations against the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and its allies, claiming that they aim to settle Bangladeshi Rohingyas in Jharkhand to use them as a “vote bank.”

Soren has raised concerns over what he describes as a calculated move by JMM and its allies, intending to establish Bangladeshi Rohingyas in Jharkhand, marrying into the local tribal communities to secure land ownership. "There is indeed an issue; whether it's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha or their allies, they aim to settle Bangladeshi Rohingyas here and use them as a vote bank," he alleged. He noted that in Pakur, there are cases where these migrants are said to harass students in hostels. Soren further stated that the declining tribal population due to such activities is a pressing concern. The BJP has raised this issue, and the Jharkhand High Court has reportedly taken note, as per ANI.

When asked if BJP’s influence is growing among the tribal community, Soren responded confidently, asserting that Adivasi people have now become aware and understand the reality of the promises made by the INDIA bloc, which he claims were unfulfilled. He believes this realisation will lead to significant tribal support for the BJP.

Soren highlighted the BJP's dedication to the tribal community by appointing several leaders from tribal backgrounds to prominent positions, citing the example of President Droupadi Murmu. He claimed, "The BJP has honoured the tribal community by appointing them to respected positions. The president is also a tribal woman." He also alleged that the JMM has not sent any tribal representatives to the Rajya Sabha, questioning their commitment to tribal interests.

Regarding his opponent, Basant Soren, Sunil Soren expressed confidence, claiming he doesn’t view him as a serious competitor. He stated, “His image among the public reflects that he hasn't fulfilled his responsibilities. Instead, if a leader is engaged in personal gains like sand sales or overloading trucks, then it's unfortunate."

Discussing issues within his constituency, Sunil Soren highlighted local concerns including education, healthcare, and agriculture. He expressed frustration that despite Dumka being a sub-capital, it has not seen the level of development expected, especially under the current MLA, Basant Soren, who has served for five years. Soren expressed that it was disappointing for Dumka, and he believes the public has taken note.

Soren also reacted to a recent comment made by Irfan Ansari, criticising him for disrespecting women in the INDIA bloc, highlighting the example of Sita Soren, who he said was humiliated by the bloc. Soren pointed out that despite her being a family member, Chief Minister Hemant Soren did not speak up in her defence, according to ANI.

The upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections will take place in two phases, scheduled for November 13 and November 20, with the results to be announced on November 23. Over 2.6 crore voters, including 1.31 crore men, 1.29 crore women, 11.84 lakh first-time voters, and 66.84 lakh young voters, are eligible to vote in the state elections.

(With inputs from ANI)