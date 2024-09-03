The active participation of women in various spheres was needed to take the country forward, President Murmu said

President Droupadi Murmu. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Watch Video: Need to change the way women are viewed, says President Murmu x 00:00

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday emphasised the need to change the way women are viewed and asserted the country's progress cannot be fully realised without their socio-economic and educational development, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at centenary celebrations of the Maharashtra Legislative Council in Mumbai, During President Droupadi Murmu's Mumbai visit, she pointed out that women constitute half of India's population and added their active participation in various spheres was needed to take the country forward, according to the PTI.

"Without their (women) socio-economic and educational progress, the country's development cannot be achieved the way it should be," she said.

Watch video below:

LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu addresses the centenary year function of the Maharashtra Legislative Council https://t.co/4V25jHU0Gl — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 3, 2024

"There is a need to change the way we look at women," the president emphasised, comments coming in the backdrop of recent cases of crime against women, including the rape and murder of a junior doctor at a government hospital in Kolkata which has triggered a massive outrage, as per the PTI.

Earlier, declaring that enough is enough, President Droupadi Murmu had last week said that it was time for India to wake up to the perversion of crimes against women and counter the mindset that sees women as less powerful, less capable, less intelligent.

“Those who share such views then go further and see the female as an object. We owe it to our daughters to remove the hurdles from their path of winning the freedom from fear,” Murmu said, the PTI had reported.

President Murmu said no civilised society can allow daughters and sisters to be subjected to such atrocities. “The nation is bound to be outraged, and so am I,” she wrote. The hard-hitting and personalised article, titled ‘Women’s Safety: Enough is Enough’, is the first time the president has articulated her views on Kolkata incident that shook the conscience of the nation.

Meanwhile, President Murmu hailed the contributions of Veermata Jijabai, the mother of legendary Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and social reformer Savitribai Phule, one of the pioneers in the area of women's education.

(with PTI inputs)