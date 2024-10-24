Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, announces that INDIA bloc candidates will contest the Uttar Pradesh bypolls under the SP's 'cycle' symbol, emphasising the need to protect the Constitution and promote unity.

INDIA bloc candidates to contest UP bypolls using SP`s `cycle` symbol. Akhilesh Yadav stresses unity to safeguard the Constitution and harmony. Polling for nine vacant assembly seats set for November 13.

Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party (SP), announced on Thursday that candidates from the INDIA bloc will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh bypolls using the party’s iconic 'cycle' symbol. He emphasised their commitment to preserving the Constitution, reservation policies, and communal harmony, stating, "We have decided to save 'Constitution, Reservation, Harmony.' We must build the country of Bapu, Babasaheb, and Lohia's dreams."

Yadav made this declaration in a post on social media platform X, where he highlighted the significance of unity within the INDIA alliance. He noted that the alliance's candidates would be competing in all nine vacant assembly seats under the SP's symbol, making it clear that the focus is not merely on seats but on achieving victory. “It is not about seats but about winning,” he reiterated, underscoring the collective strength of the Congress and Samajwadi Party working together.





The leader of Congress in the region, Surendra Rajput, confirmed that the primary goal of this alliance is to oust the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He stated, "For us, the symbol is not important. The end of BJP's misgovernance is paramount." Rajput further expressed the alliance’s commitment to ensuring security, peace, and the safeguarding of the Constitution, as well as their stand against those opposing caste census and reservation policies.





In another post, Yadav urged voters to remain united and avoid splitting their votes. He stressed that the strength of the Samajwadi Party has increased significantly with the backing of Congress leaders and grassroots workers. "Every worker of the India Alliance in all nine assembly seats is filled with new energy and determination to win," he stated, adding that they must ensure that not a single vote is wasted or divided.





As per ANI reports, nominations for the bypolls are underway, with 15 candidates already having filed nominations in Uttar Pradesh as of Tuesday. The total number of nominations reached 34 by Wednesday, with the nomination period for the nine assembly seats continuing until October 25. The Election Commission has announced that polling will take place on November 13, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 23.





This election represents a crucial moment for the INDIA alliance as they seek to unify their voter base against the BJP in a bid to reclaim power in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from ANI)