Varun Grover released the new video, which included several controversial topics, he added a disclaimer at the beginning that appeared to be an indirect dig at the Shiv Sena workers

Varun Grover

Varun Grover takes dig at Shiv Sena workers, attaches disclaimer with new stand-up video: 'Venue ki isme koi galti nahi hai'

Varun Grover is known for his no-nonsense attitude, and his stand-up often includes digs at some of the ongoing issues in the country. Amid the ongoing Kunal Kamra controversy, Varun Grover has dropped a new stand-up set as part of his Nothing Makes Sense tour. As he released the new video, which included several controversial topics, he added a disclaimer at the beginning that appeared to be an indirect dig at the Shiv Sena workers involved in vandalising the venue where Kunal Kamra performed.

Varun Grover attached disclaimer to new-stand up video

Varun added in the disclaimer, “These are jokes. Venue ki isme koi galti nahi hai. Mera bhi nahin hai. Humare time ki hai. If offended, break a clock” (There is no mistake of the venue. I am also not the one to be blamed. But the time can be).

This was an indirect jab at the Shiv Sena workers who vandalised Habitat (the venue where Kunal Kamra performed) because the comedian shot his show there, in which he allegedly called Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde a ‘gaddar’.

In his new video, Varun Grover can be seen commenting on the state of comedians in the country. He said, “Comedian waise bhi… badi safe life nahi hai comedians ki. Koi bhi kahi bhi uthake aapko… Munawar Faruqui ko hi jail jana pada, pata hoga aapko. Ek joke kiya usne aur jail chala gaya. 3 mahine jail mein raha. Jail se aaya, 100 din Kangana Ranaut ke show mein raha. Bahut buri halat hai. Bahut mushkil hai iss samay comedian hona.”

(Comedians do not have a safe life. Anyone can pick you up… Munawar Faruqui had to go to jail, as you may know. He cracked a joke and landed in jail. He was there for three months. After release, he stayed on Kangana Ranaut's show for 100 days. It's a sorry state. It is really hard to be a comedian today.)

Kunal Kamra and his recent controversy

Last month, Kunal Kamra posted his video Naya Bharat, in which he sang a parody of Bholi Si Surat, a popular song from the Bollywood movie Dil To Pagal Hai. With this parody song, he allegedly targeted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, leading to multiple FIRs against him.

Kunal also responded to political leaders "threatening" to teach him a lesson in his official statement. Kamra stated that the inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of his right. He added that it is not against the law, as far as his knowledge goes.