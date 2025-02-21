Stand-up comedian and lyricist Varun Grover has a sharp, witty and brutal take on the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy and filing of legal cases against comedians

Comedian Samaya Raina's hugely successful show 'India's Got Latent' landed in legal trouble after a comment by panel member Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps was looked at as immoral and vulgar. His remark on 'parents and sex' offended several people leading to police complaints in different states. As the controversy heats up, comedian and lyricist Varun Grover shared his take on the matter in a witty and intellectual manner.

Varun Grover jokes about case on comedians

Varun Grover spoke about the ongoing controversy and shared his thoughts in a witty manner during one of his recent stand-up acts. He shared the clip on social media which is now going viral. "Video recording nahi karni hai (please don’t record) because that is how the comedy world works right? It is a new material. There is a whole process. Hum likhte hain... 3-4 mahina naya content likhte hain fir woh 1 ghante ka show banta hai. Fir woh show ke saath hum tour karte hain all over India (We write new content to make a set, and then go on tour all over the country). Once the tour is almost over, then we record it, and put it on YouTube and then go to jail,” Varun said leading to big laughter.

He added, “There is a process to things. You are not supposed to meddle with the process.... So, please don’t record. Main nahi chahta ke mein aake phone ki 6MB video se jail jaun. Kum se kum apne high-quality video se jaun. Mujhe bhi thodhi izzat mile (I don’t want to go to jail because of a video shot on the phone, I want to go because of high-quality content which I post on my channel),” he added.

Varun then joked saying that low quality video does not mean he can deny his presence in the video. "I can’t say ‘Yeh main thodhi hun, yeh Samay Raina hai’,” he joked.

Varun Grover says people discouraged him from political jokes

Varun noted that there were people who used to discourage him from giving his comedy a political angle. “People used to ask me to be neutral, saying that my show might get banned.... Jo bol rahe the unke bandh ho gaye (People who used to say this, their shows have shut down instead),” he shared.

He also took a dig at Ranveer’s onscreen persona BeerBiceps, saying “Iska show pehle bandh hona chaiye tha because of the name, and look at the content after that (His show should have been stopped for his name itself). It sounds like a pornstar from Gurgaon,” he joked.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s remark on Samay’s show

Ranveer Allahbadia, best known for his channel BeerBiceps, was a panelist on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent recently. "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" Allahbadia, who has over 1 crore followers on YouTube, asked a contestant during the latest episode, which also featured content creators like Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s apology video

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has issued an apology following a series of controversial and offensive remarks made on the show India’s Got Latent.

In the video captioned, “I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s Got Latent. I’m sorry,” Ranveer said, “My comment wasn’t just inappropriate. It wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I’m just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform—obviously not. I’m not going to give any context, justification, or reasoning behind whatever happened. Just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgment. Wasn’t cool on my part.”

He added, “The podcast is watched by people of all ages. Don’t want to be the kind of person that takes that kind of responsibility lightly. And family is the last thing that I would disrespect. I need to use this platform better. That’s been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to just get better. I’ve asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video. I hope you can forgive me as a human being.”