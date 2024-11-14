PM Modi criticised the MVA's inaction on the longstanding water crisis in Marathwada, contrasting it with his government's concrete efforts to combat drought. He also accused MVA of disrespecting Balasaheb Thackeray's wish to rename Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, a change implemented by the current Mahayuti government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, other leaders during a public meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Novovember 14, 2024. (Pic/PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance during a public meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, reported the ANI.

PM Modi cautioned voters about the potential return of drought-like conditions if the MVA comes to power.

"Agadhi wale boond boond paani ke liye apko tarsayenge. Isliye mein mata aur beheno ko keheta hu, Agadhi wale ko ghusne bhi mat dena, warna aapko paani ke liye bhi tarsake rakehenge (The Agadhi alliance will make you beg for every drop of water, that is why I tell the mothers and sisters that they should not even let the alliance get in power, otherwise they will make you beg for water)," said PM Modi.

PM Modi was addressing a rally at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls on November 20. He was also facilitated by NDA leaders, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.

"There has been a water crisis in Marathwada for a long time, but the Congress and the Aghadi people always remained sitting idle. For the first time in our government, concrete efforts began to fight drought," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister criticised the MVA's inaction on the longstanding water crisis in Marathwada, contrasting it with his government's concrete efforts to combat drought.

He also accused the alliance of disrespecting Balasaheb Thackeray's wish to rename Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, a change implemented by the current Mahayuti government.

"The whole of Maharashtra knows that the demand to give this name to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar was raised by Balasaheb Thackeray. The Aghadi government was in power for 2.5 years, but these people did not have the courage to do so under pressure from the Congress. Whereas the Mahayuti government renamed this city as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar as soon as it came to power. We fulfilled your wish, we fulfilled Balasaheb Thackeray's wish," he said.

The Eknath Shinde-led government changed the name of Aurangabad in 2022.

"Who was most hurt by making Aurangabad Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar? This same Congress party, this Aghadi people... whose people even went to the court to overturn this decision," the PM said.

PM Modi also highlighted the development initiatives of the Mahayuti alliance, including the Samruddhi Mahamarg highway project and the Palki Highway for devotees of Lord Vitthal.

He said, "Maharashtra has to lead the vision of developed India. BJP and Mahayuti are working with this resolution. That is why today modern infrastructure is being built in Maharashtra. Today Samruddhi Mahamarg (also known as Mumbai-Nagpur Highway) is passing through Sambhaji Nagar. It is directly connected to Marathwada, Vidarbha and Mumbai."

With the aim to connect Mumbai and Nagpur, the Samruddhi Mahamarg is a 701 km road project spread across various places in Maharashtra.

"Along with this great yagya of development in Maharashtra, our government is also performing the ritual of heritage. For the convenience of the devotees of Lord Vitthal, we have constructed Palkhi Highway," said the PM while mentioning Palki Highway.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in September had announced that ‘palkhi margs’ was completed. These ‘palkhi margs’ are networks of roads from where devotees carry palkhis (palanquins) Saint Dnyaneshwar during annual pilgrimages.

The 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with results to be announced on November 23. As campaigning intensifies, both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition MVA are making vigorous efforts to win over voters.

(With inputs from ANI)