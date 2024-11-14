Incumbent Rutuja Latke of Sena (UBT) and challenger Murji Patel lay out plans to eliminate traffic congestion, water woes and pollution in this constituency

The Andheri East Assembly constituency is expected to see a close contest between Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate and sitting MLA Rutuja Latke against Murji Patel, who is being fielded by the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde). The former came to represent the Assembly seat after emerging victorious in a 2022 byelection following the passing of her husband, two-time MLA Ramesh Latke.

Home to a largely middle-class population, the constituency has upscale buildings and slum pockets as well as corporate offices. According to citizens, traffic management, encroached footpaths, water scarcity, poor roads and slum redevelopment are major issues.

Kunal Chaudhari, an Andheri East resident, said, “Traffic jams are a huge problem and we hope the MLA we elect can solve it. This constituency has many residential areas and offices, so we expect the public transportation situation to be improved. Also, roads here should be made pothole-free.”

Rutuja Latke, Shiv Sena (UBT)

How do you plan to address issues citizens face in your constituency if re-elected?

Traffic is one of the important issues. In some places, we have been able to solve this but there are places where people are still being inconvenienced. Solving the traffic issue by involving government agencies will be a priority. I intend to provide free high-quality education to students of BMC schools in Andheri and to modernise these facilities.

What steps would you take to improve women’s safety?

Ensuring the safety of women and children is one of my top priorities. I will work to improve the lighting in public areas that are currently dark and unsafe, ensuring streets are well-lit for everyone. Additionally, I will advocate for establishing dedicated women’s police chowkies in key locations across Andheri East to enhance security. I will introduce self-employment schemes and set up self-defence training centres to empower women, providing resources and skills to help women feel safer and more independent.



What are your plans to address water scarcity?

Several areas in my constituency are facing water issues. Providing adequate water to people in slum pockets and other spots is something that I will try to solve on priority as water is one of the most important needs. The water supply issue in Subhash Nagar will be taken up when I get elected.

What measures will you implement to tackle pollution?

Yes, these challenges are serious and as an MLA, I will make sure that the open spaces including the RG [recreation ground] plots and playgrounds of the BMC remain as they are. Efforts will also be taken to increase the green cover of my constituency by taking suggestions from experts. Efforts will be taken to make sure that the open spaces remain unencroached.



How do you plan to approach the redevelopment of slums?

Many SRA projects are stuck in my constituency and once elected, I will personally look into the issue and resolve them so that slum dwellers get their houses on time.

Murji Patel, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)

How do you plan to address the issues citizens face in your constituency?

In the past 10 years, no work has been done for the people. The biggest issue in this constituency is traffic congestion There is no government hospital in this constituency. Those staying in slums face water shortages When I get elected, my focus will be to bring a government hospital which will help the common man. I will also work with the departments concerned to address the issue of traffic jams.



How do you plan to address the issue of women’s safety?

We will ensure that more CCTV cameras are installed across the constituency. Illuminating dark spots and footpaths will also be on my priority list. We will

also demand more CCTV cameras in schools and classrooms for the safety of children.

What steps will you take to address water scarcity?

In Andheri East, I have personally worked to solve the issue of water scarcity. The Subhash Nagar slum has around 16,000 to 17,000 residents and we have solved their water issues. Similarly, we will work to solve such issues in other areas.



Climate change and air pollution are major concerns…

I will take steps to ensure that the open spaces in my area are maintained properly and initiatives like plantation are implemented to increase the green cover.



Redevelopment of slums is a major issue. How do you plan to address it?

The government should take the work of slum redevelopment into its own hands and agencies like MHADA, CIDCO and MMRDA should play an important role in the implementation of the slum redevelopment schemes without involving private builders.