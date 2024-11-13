BJP’s Narendra Mehta outlines his plans for Mira Bhayandar ahead of the Maharashtra elections 2024. Mehta promises a swift increase in water supply within six months, bringing 24-hour access across the area.

Narendra Mehta

Maharashtra elections 2024: Proposal to bring multinational companies for local job creation, says Narendra Mehta

Narendra Mehta, BJP

Do you have a plan to rid residents of their water woes?

When I was in the government, we already sanctioned a plan for improved water supply to the city. Though it was supposed to be completed by 2021, the change in state government delayed it. But now it is on the fast track and within six months the water supply will be doubled and all areas in Mira Bhayandar will get 24-hour water supply.



What is the redevelopment scenario in the city, especially for buildings in gaothans and those made in violation of rules?

The buildings in other parts of the city have no issues with redevelopment except those built in the 1990s in Bhayandar East and in gaothans. Though the current MLA came up with a cluster development plan, it requires at least 10,000 sq m of area that includes almost 10 to 15 buildings. Even if one building opts out of the plan or a few residents have different demands, redevelopment cannot be possible. There are several buildings which had to be demolished as they were dilapidated and development couldn’t be possible in the last five to 10 years. We will come up with a plan to allow even one or two buildings to go for self-development or redevelopment. There will be an option of cluster also.

Any plans for last-mile connectivity in Mira Bhayandar?

The Metro route will be completed till Bhayandar by 2025. Until then, the route up to Kashimira will start within the next four months. The Coastal Road connecting Mumbai to Mira Bhayandar will come up within the next five years. It will solve most of the traffic issues. For last-mile connectivity, there are buses and 150 more electric buses will come soon. Auto-rickshaws will remain one of the options for commuters.



The city is witnessing a large scale of construction, causing pollution issues. What is your plan to tackle this?

At present, there are rules and regulations to curb pollution at project sites. Though there isn’t a roadmap as of now, we are working on it and will soon come up with one.

Any plan for job creation at the local level?

It is a part of my manifesto. Currently, 90 per cent of employed people of Mira Bhayandar travel to Mumbai for jobs. There is a salt pan land on the western side of Mira Road. Now the central government has come up with a policy to develop it. We asked minister Piyush Goyal to help us in acquiring at least 50 acres of the land so that we can invite multinational companies and corporates to start their establishments here.