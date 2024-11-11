As Maharashtra gears up for the 2024 elections, Asif Zakaria, the Congress candidate from Bandra West, is ready to take on his rival, Ashish Shelar, of the BJP. Zakaria, who has contested the seat in the past, believes that this time, the tides will turn in favour of the Congress, especially with the support of the I.N.D.I.A bloc. A long-standing connection with Bandra West Zakaria, a seasoned politician, acknowledges the challenges faced by the residents of Bandra West, particularly in the slum pockets and gaothans (traditional villages). Gaothans are not slums, and they should not be treated as such. There have been numerous promises of special schemes for these areas, but nothing has been implemented, Zakaria said. He expressed concern that these gaothans might soon be handed over to corporates like Ambani and Adani for redevelopment, leaving the original residents without adequate protection. Water supply woes Zakaria highlights the inadequate water supply as a major issue in the constituency, especially in areas like Khar Danda. Despite promises of 24/7 water supply, Zakaria points out that many localities still face water pressure issues. The BMCs plans have failed to address the core problem, he said. He believes a holistic plan with a long-term vision is required to solve these water-related issues. Tackling pollution and infrastructure issues Bandra residents have been facing rising pollution levels, particularly due to dust from ongoing infrastructure projects. Zakaria criticises the current government for not implementing pollution mitigation measures properly. There are rules in place to tackle air and sound pollution, but they are not being enforced, he said. He proposes a more stringent approach to monitoring construction sites to curb pollution and improve air quality. Zakaria also criticises the construction of large-scale infrastructure projects, such as the development of Bandras roads, which he believes has only led to an increase in pollution. He suggests that a focus on pollution mitigation strategies is needed, alongside urban development. Job creation and economic opportunities Job creation is another significant issue for Zakaria. He laments that the current government has failed to create an environment conducive to industrial growth. Industries are being shifted to Gujarat, and this is hurting job opportunities for Mumbaikars, he said. Zakaria advocates for policies that will support local industries and create jobs within Mumbai and Maharashtra, rather than outsourcing them to other states. Addressing resident concerns Zakaria, like Shelar, faces criticism for not being responsive to certain local issues. He has been accused of losing touch with the community, particularly on issues like the renovation of Patwardhan Park and Bandra Fort. However, Zakaria argues that the current MLA has made decisions without consulting the public, and the lack of community engagement has led to dissatisfaction among residents. He promises to be more accessible to Bandras residents and prioritise their concerns. The road ahead for Bandra West With the 2024 elections looming, Zakaria believes the Congress will have a strong chance of winning Bandra West this time around. The I.N.D.I.A bloc is a strong alternative, and the people of Bandra West want change, he said. Zakaria is confident that his approach, which emphasises inclusivity, infrastructure, and job creation, will resonate with voters in the upcoming election. In conclusion, Zakarias campaign revolves around addressing basic issues like water, pollution, and redevelopment, while also pushing for better economic opportunities and policies that prioritise the needs of Bandras residents. If elected, he promises a people-centric approach, focusing on community consultation and long-term solutions for the constituency.