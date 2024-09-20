Vehicles allowed on stretch from 7 am to midnight; officials say 92 per cent of project is complete

The Coastal Road lane towards Worli from Amarsons Junction Lane was closed on the weekend. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Mumbai Coastal Road now open seven days a week x 00:00

The BMC has decided to keep the Mumbai Coastal Road open seven days a week, from 7 am to midnight. Previously, northbound traffic had been closed on weekends before the Ganesh festival.

mid-day reported on September 1 that the traffic police division of the Mumbai police recommended this change after receiving complaints from citizens. The weekend closure of northbound traffic led to congestion on Nepean Sea Road, as many motorists were unaware of the restrictions. During the Ganesh festival, the civic body allowed traffic in both directions every day, and they have now opted to continue this practice. However, the road will close from midnight to 7 am for ongoing work; officials state that 92 per cent of the project is complete.

On August 13, the BMC opened northbound traffic from the Coastal Road to Bandra via the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The remaining work on the Coastal Road is expected to be finished by December this year. The 10.5-km stretch has a total cost of Rs 13,983 crore, with construction having begun in October 2018.

Rs 13,983cr

Cost of the 10.5-km Coastal Road stretch