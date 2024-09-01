Breaking News
Updated on: 01 September,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

After receiving the e-mail on August 24, 2024, the traffic police wrote a letter to Mumbai civic body's Coastal Road Department

The Coastal Road towards Worli from Amarsons Junction Lane is shut every Saturday and Sunday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Open Coastal Road on weekends: Mumbai Police to BMC
The Mumbai traffic police have suggested that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation open the northbound traffic on the Coastal Road on the weekends, prompting the civic body to discuss the same with consultants and contractors.


The traffic police received a grievance from the residents of the Bhulabhai Desai Road regarding traffic due to the closure. After receiving the e-mail on August 24, 2024, the traffic police wrote a letter to the BMC Coastal Road Department.



Meanwhile, BMC officials said that they are keeping northbound traffic shut on weekends for integration work at Worli. Traffic police replied to residents that they had written to the BMC to consider opening an exit from Nepean Sea. 


The link between Coastal Road and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link is under construction, which is supposed to be completed by the end of monsoon. After completion, vehicles can directly ply to Nariman Point from Bandra without a signal.  The length of the coastal road is 10.58 km.

