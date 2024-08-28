Breaking News
Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for motorists in BKC from August 28 to 30, check details

Updated on: 28 August,2024 04:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The police have asked the motorists to use alternative routes to reach their destinations

Mumbai Police on Wednesday have issued an advisory for motorists ahead of the Global Fintech Fest 2024 scheduled to be held at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) from August 28 to August 30.


In an official traffic notification, the Mumbai Traffic Police said, "Due to very important event being organised at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC from 28th August to 30th August, heavy vehicular movement is expected in BKC from 9 am to 8 pm."




The police have asked the motorists to use alternative routes to reach their destinations to avoid traffic in the area.

It said, "Commuters are requested to avoid the BKC thoroughfare and use alternate routes like JVLR, SCLR, and Eastern Freeway to reach their desired destinations."

The traffic disruptions are likely around the BKC due to the event which is scheduled to be held at the Jio World Convention Centre, an official said.

He added that the event is likely to draw substantial crowds at the venue which may lead to heavy vehicular movement an traffic congestion in the area.

The Global Fintech Fest

The Global Fintech Fest is one of the largest fintech conferences which is organised annually by the  Payments Council of India (PCI), the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and the Fintech Convergence Council (FCC). 

According to its website, "the Global Fintech Fest 2024, the fifth edition of the conference, has been scaled up manifold from its previous editions, and has been designed around the theme ‘Blueprint for the next decade of finance: Responsible AI | Inclusive | Resilient.'

The website says, "The fifth edition of the Global Fintech Fest, scheduled for August 28-30, 2024, promises to be a stellar gathering of the financial technology leadership. Our mission is to establish GFF as the quintessential conference for the global fintech ecosystem, fostering collaboration and shaping the future of the industry."

"This year's theme, underscores our commitment to addressing the most pressing challenges and opportunities in finance. We are excited to host over 800 distinguished speakers, including policymakers, regulators, and fintech founders from around the world, in more than 300 sessions. These will range from insightful keynotes to engaging garage sessions, alongside the GFF Expo and the Global Fintech Awards," it says. 

