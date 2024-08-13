Breaking News
Mumbai News

Mumbai traffic police crack down on reckless e-bike riders

Updated on: 13 August,2024 08:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Mumbai cops respond to plaints of rash driving by food delivery riders; 291 bikes seized in four days

Delivery boys on e-bikes halted by cops for traffic violations

The Mumbai Traffic Police has initiated a special drive targeting electric bikes involved in traffic violations, including rash driving, jumping signals, and riding on footpaths. Offenders are being charged under the BNS and Motor Vehicles Act, including sections related to rash driving.


“The Mumbai traffic division had received numerous complaints regarding traffic violations. It has been observed that e-bike riders, especially food and other delivery app partners, often disregard traffic rules, driving recklessly, jumping signals, and riding on footpaths. These actions not only endanger their own lives but also pose a significant risk to others. In response to this growing concern, the Mumbai Traffic Police has launched this special drive to bring the situation under control and ensure safer roads for everyone,” said a police officer.



This special drive was started on August 9 and will continue till further instructions from the higher officer of the traffic division.


“In the last four days we have registered cases against 221 e-bike riders across the city, seized 291 e-bikes, confiscated 1,176 e-bikes, and collected a fine of Rs 1,63,400,” said Mumbai traffic Joint Commissioner Anil Kumbhare.

“We are also sending letters to these delivery app companies, asking them to outline the guidelines they have in place for their e-riders and to explain the steps they are taking to address traffic rule violations and road safety concerns caused by their riders,” he added.

