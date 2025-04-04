Initially, the service is being rolled out for three stations: Vasai Road, Vapi and Valsad. Bookings for the service can be made through the website, www.gofoodieonline.com/online-coolie-booking, or through registered numbers: 7229931116/9119222762. Passengers can also book their services by scanning the QR (quick response) code

According to railways, the charges for the porters have been capped as per the licensed sahayak charges. Representational pic

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Mumbai Division of the Indian Railways has launched 'Porter on call' for online booking of porter service.

To do the booking online, passengers can select the boarding/de-boarding station, following which they will receive a confirmation message on their WhatsApp number along with the name and contact number of the porter.

The railways has introduced the system to ensure that passengers enjoy a smooth and effortless journey and do not have to carry heavy baggage while travelling alone or with their families.

"To ensure that the passengers' need for porters at stations, where there are no licensed sahayaks, is met, the Mumbai Central Division of Western Railway has come up with this innovative initiative. Charges are capped at the level of our existing licensed sahayak charges. An agency has been contracted which will supply the porters on demand. This initiative underscores our commitment towards the safety, security and convenience of our esteemed passengers. It falls under the New, Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS)," Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek said.

Passengers can also book the service for patients, Divyangjan and senior citizens.

The railways will take customer feedback from WhatsApp.

Key points:

This initiative only targets those stations which do not have licensed 'sahayaks'. This means the initiative will not be available on the Mumbai Central Railway Station, Bandra Terminus, Udhna Station (Surat), etc.

Charges are capped as per the licensed sahayak charges. They can charge less, but not more.

The agency which has got this contract pays license fee to railways.

Benefits

• Instant porter availability

• Transparent and fixed pricing

• Trained and verified porters

• Convenient and time-saving

• Luggage and passenger assistance.