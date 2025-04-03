Tran No 09029 Bandra Terminus–Banaras Superfast Special will operate every Thursday at 4.30 am. It will reach its destination at 6.30 am the next day

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand especially during the summer season, the Western Railway has decided to run two Special Trains to various destinations.

According to a press release issued by Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek, the details of the special train are as under:

Train No 09029/09030 Bandra Terminus–Banaras Superfast Special (Unreserved) [24 trips]:

Tran No 09029 Bandra Terminus–Banaras Superfast Special will depart from Bandra Terminus every Thursday at 4.30 am and reach Banaras at 6.30 am the next day.

This train will be operated from April 10 to June 26. Similarly, Train No 09030 Banaras–Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Banaras every Friday at 9.30 am and will arrive Bandra Terminus at 12.15 pm, the next day. This train will run from April 11 to June 27.

During its journey, the train, which comprises General Second Class Coaches, will halt at Borivali, Boisar, Vapi, Bhestan, Chalthan, Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Madanmahal, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Jn. and Gyanpur Road stations in both directions.

Train No 09033/09034 Udhna–Barauni Weekly Special [ 24 Trips]

Train No 09033 Udhna–Barauni Special will depart from Udhna (Surat) every Wednesday at 8.35 pm and reach Barauni (Bihar) at 3 am on Friday. This train will run from April 9 to June 25.

Similarly, Train No 09034 Barauni–Udhna Special will depart from Barauni every Friday at 5.30 am, and reach Udhna at 4.30 pm, the next day. This Train will run from April 11 to June 27.

Enroute this train will halt at Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt.Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur and Mokama stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches

The Booking for Train Nos 09033 will open from Saturday at all PRS (Passenger Reservation System) counters and on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website.

Western Railway announces partial closure of FOB at Andheri station

Western Railway on Thursday announced a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Andheri station will be closed for public for about 3 month due to the repair works.

An official statement said that in connection with the replacement work of the south side staircase of the middle Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at platform No. 4 and 5 of Andheri station in Mumbai, the staircase will remain closed from 7th April to 6th June 2025.

"Passengers are requested to use alternative staircases and Foot Over Bridges available at the station for their convenience," the Western Railway said in a statement.