Breaking News
Mumbai, other cities to get e-bike taxis
Mumbai: Matunga-Wadala’s silence sends BMC a loud message
Mumbai weather updates: City to stay gloomy for three more days
Mumbai: Drug smuggler wanted in Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana escapes from Dahisar to US
Mumbai: Cracks before cars! Samruddhi Highway stretch raises quality concerns
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Man sets womans house on fire after dispute over obstructed lane in Mumbais Borivali

Man sets woman's house on fire after dispute over obstructed lane in Mumbai's Borivali

Updated on: 02 April,2025 09:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

A case has been registered against the accused and he has been arrested in connection with the matter, an official said

Man sets woman's house on fire after dispute over obstructed lane in Mumbai's Borivali

The accused in police custody on Wedesday

Listen to this article
Man sets woman's house on fire after dispute over obstructed lane in Mumbai's Borivali
x
00:00

In a shocking incident in Mumbai's Borivali, a man allegedly set fire to a woman’s house after a dispute over obstructing the lane used by passersby, the officials said on Wednesday.


The incident took place in Bhim Nagar, Lane No. 5 of Gorai area in Borivali West.


According to police sources, the altercation began on March 31 at around 11 pm when the suspect, identified as Vishal Udhamle, was sitting on a chair in the middle of the lane near Sagar Tarang Building, obstructing passersby.


The victim, Laxmi Bontla, a resident of the area, requested him to move the chair, which led to a heated argument between the two. The verbal spat soon escalated into abuse, with Vishal growing furious over the confrontation, sources said.

However, Vishal did not let the matter rest there. In the early hours of April 1, around 2:30 am, he allegedly returned with petrol, sprinkled it on Laxmi’s house, and set it ablaze.

At the time of the incident, Laxmi was not inside at the time, an official said.

The entire act was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the area, which captured Vishal pouring petrol and igniting the fire. Following the incident, Vishal allegedly threatened other residents, warning them of severe consequences if they reported the crime, creating a sense of panic among locals.

Based on Laxmi’s complaint, the police registered a case against Vishal under relevant sections of the BNS Act and has arrested him.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had come to his in-laws' house and got angry after the woman interrupted and quarrelled with him. He felt insulted at his in-laws' house, and in anger, he committed this act, said an officer from Borivali police.

The accused has been arrested and remanded to police custody, he added further.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai crime news Crime News borivali mumbai news mumbai police maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK