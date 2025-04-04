Breaking News
Time And Tide for feature event

Updated on: 04 April,2025 11:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

The Adhirajsingh-trained five-year-old, to be ridden by A Sandesh, is expected to complete the hat-trick

Representational Image (Pic: AFP)

Time And Tide, who bagged the Dr SC Jain Sprinters' Gold Cup (Gr 2) in February at Mahalaxmi, and went on to win the Zavaray S Poonawalla Sprinters' Cup (Gr 1) at Chennai in March, now returns to Mumbai to participate in the Zavaray S Poonawalla Sprinters' Challenge, the feature event of Saturday's seven-race card. The Adhirajsingh-trained five-year-old, to be ridden by A Sandesh, is expected to complete the hat-trick.


First race at 4.45 pm.


Selections:


Arktouros Million (Class V; 1600m)

Northbound 1, Continental Drift 2, Zacapa 3.

Open Spaces Million (Class IV; 2000m)

Alexandros 1, Doctor Dolly 2, La Dolce Vita 3.

Mystical Million (Class III; 1600m)

Perfect Legend 1, Chagall 2, Mighty Sparrow 3.

Zavaray S Poonawalla Juvenile Multi-Million (For 3y, Maidens; 1200m) Merlet 1, Vegatha 2, Don Julio 3.

Aakriti Art Gallery Million (Class II; 1400m) Bashir 1, Misty 2, Celestial 3.

Zavaray S Poonawalla Sprinters' Challenge (For 4y&o; 1200m) Time And Tide 1, Miss American Pie 2, Magileto 3.

Hornby Vellard Million (Class IV; 1000m) Divine Star 1, Shirsa 2, Chelsea 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Time And Tide (6-1)

Upsets: Crystal Clear (1-2), Luca (2-6)  & Magical Moments (4-12)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races.

