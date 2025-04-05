Horoscope today, April 5: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 5.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

There’s hard work ahead, so make sure you remain in the loop of completing work according to schedule. Get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this experience of the greatest energy there is in life----love.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Couples who have separated can look forward to a reconciliation that happens very naturally and when least expecting it.

Cosmic tip: Realize your potential by aiming higher than you think is possible to reach.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Revaluating attitudes and assumptions about career reveals interesting facts you haven’t considered so far. Past investments have been wise decisions. Maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Unload emotional baggage that holds up spiritual growth.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Targets are easier to reach in the next financial quarter. For a change you don’t feel like travelling, but have to (it’s important).

Cosmic tip: Don’t make sudden unwise decisions about a relationship.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Concentrating on work already in hand should be the focus; not something you are still negotiating about. Consciously make time for family.

Cosmic tip: Be discreetly tactful, yet speaking what is honestly true.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Younger Virgos seeking a soul-mate have to be prepared for them to be different to what’s expected. Do maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Upgrading management skills or PR skills is a great idea.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Being promoted to being a decision maker at work is your ambition gradually taking wing. Unconditional love attracts the same.

Cosmic tip: Exercise self-discipline and will power to achieve what you are aiming for.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

There’s positive resolution of a conflict, but there is a need to forgive too.

Cosmic tip: Take a leap of faith, but being prepared for achieving half of what you want to manifest.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A relationship continues to become stronger and closer. Ideas about a project are brilliant, but it may be a challenging one to complete. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Hold onto this strong soul-mate connection.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Those planning to divorce can still work towards a reconciliation (that would be ideal, keeping all facts in mind). Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Use mistakes as learning experiences that teach and enrich.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Financial improvement is, to a great extent, because of having placed some new working schedules at the office (there’s more productivity).

Cosmic tip: Enjoy the little things in life too, being grateful for them.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Self-employed Pisceans may be passing through an uncertain financial period that ends soon enough. You like helping people, but be willing to accept it too when necessary.

Cosmic tip: Nurture yourself and others too.