Horoscope today, April 5: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 5.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
There’s hard work ahead, so make sure you remain in the loop of completing work according to schedule. Get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this experience of the greatest energy there is in life----love.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Couples who have separated can look forward to a reconciliation that happens very naturally and when least expecting it.
Cosmic tip: Realize your potential by aiming higher than you think is possible to reach.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Revaluating attitudes and assumptions about career reveals interesting facts you haven’t considered so far. Past investments have been wise decisions. Maintain a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Unload emotional baggage that holds up spiritual growth.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Targets are easier to reach in the next financial quarter. For a change you don’t feel like travelling, but have to (it’s important).
Cosmic tip: Don’t make sudden unwise decisions about a relationship.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Concentrating on work already in hand should be the focus; not something you are still negotiating about. Consciously make time for family.
Cosmic tip: Be discreetly tactful, yet speaking what is honestly true.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Younger Virgos seeking a soul-mate have to be prepared for them to be different to what’s expected. Do maintain a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Upgrading management skills or PR skills is a great idea.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Being promoted to being a decision maker at work is your ambition gradually taking wing. Unconditional love attracts the same.
Cosmic tip: Exercise self-discipline and will power to achieve what you are aiming for.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
There’s positive resolution of a conflict, but there is a need to forgive too.
Cosmic tip: Take a leap of faith, but being prepared for achieving half of what you want to manifest.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A relationship continues to become stronger and closer. Ideas about a project are brilliant, but it may be a challenging one to complete. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Hold onto this strong soul-mate connection.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Those planning to divorce can still work towards a reconciliation (that would be ideal, keeping all facts in mind). Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Use mistakes as learning experiences that teach and enrich.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Financial improvement is, to a great extent, because of having placed some new working schedules at the office (there’s more productivity).
Cosmic tip: Enjoy the little things in life too, being grateful for them.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Self-employed Pisceans may be passing through an uncertain financial period that ends soon enough. You like helping people, but be willing to accept it too when necessary.
Cosmic tip: Nurture yourself and others too.