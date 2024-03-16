Motorists fined for U-turns amidst commotion at Coastal Road entrance

A commuter was seen arguing with a traffic cop after taking a U-turn near Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Mumbai: Confused commuters hit by fines on Coastal Road x 00:00

As Mumbai’s long-awaited Coastal Road opens partially, commuters face confusion over which turns to take, leading to unexpected detours and last-minute route changes. Traffic officials are now issuing fines to drivers making U-turns after mistakenly heading towards the Coastal Road.

The Coastal Road, meant to ease traffic along Mumbai’s western coast, has promised smoother commutes. But it has brought unforeseen challenges. Many drivers, trying to access the old route, end up making wrong turns and causing chaos at the entrance of Coastal Road.

Traffic officials are taking action, issuing fines to those making U-turns after missing the correct turn. While meant to enforce order, this move has sparked criticism from commuters.

mid-day team visited Bindu Madhav Thackrey Junction in Worli and found drivers making U-turns being fined.

Many cars enter Coastal Road but then realise they made a wrong turn and try to U-turn. Traffic officials stop them and issue fines. Commuters were also seen arguing with officials over this issue.

A commuter arguing with a cop said, "The entrance to the Coastal Road and the old route are side by side. I had to take the old route but accidentally entered the Coastal Road. At the entrance, I took a U-turn to get back on the old route, but the traffic officials issued a fine. The issue is there is no immediate exit if you take a wrong turn, and the Coastal Road being new adds to the confusion."

Anil Kumbhare, joint commissioner of police (traffic), said, "In the initial stages, confusion is expected. Motorists will miss the correct turn despite signage. But when they U-turn, traffic is disrupted, so we are issuing fines."