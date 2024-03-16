Breaking News
Mumbai Coastal Road entry hours from Worli to be extended
Mumbai Coastal Road entry hours from Worli to be extended

Updated on: 16 March,2024 04:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Commuters granted additional time for Coastal Road access from Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction

Traffic jam on Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road to Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

To manage traffic effectively at Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction on the Coastal Road, the traffic police now plans to extend the entry timings at this junction. Commuters will now be able to enter from the junction until 8 pm, compared to the previous limit of 5 pm.


Previously, entry at the junction was only allowed from 8 am to 5 pm. With the new timings, commuters will have an extra three hours to access the Coastal Road through this junction, from 8 am to 8 pm.


Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumbhare said, "To address the increasing traffic congestion, especially in the evenings, we've decided to extend the entry timings at the Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction. This move aims to ease vehicle flow and reduce congestion."


The Mumbai Traffic Police will soon issue an official notification regarding the change in timings. Kumbhare added, "Extending the entry timings at the junction will particularly benefit commuters travelling from Worli to Marine Lines in the evening. We'll release a notification soon to make the new timings official."

Mumbai Coastal Road mumbai traffic mumbai mumbai news
