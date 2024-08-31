Vipin Sharma joined the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 2005 and was honored with the prestigious 'Subhash Dua Smriti Gold Medal' for outstanding performance during his training

Dr. Vipin Sharma. Pic/BMC

Listen to this article Vipin Sharma takes over as Additional Municipal Commissioner of BMC x 00:00

Dr. Vipin Sharma assumed the role of Additional Municipal Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday, the officials said.

The welcome for Dr. Sharma was conducted by Milind Sawant, Additional Commissioner (General Administration) of BMC. Various officials, including Sanjay Kurhade, Additional Commissioner (Public Health), were present at the event where the civic chief Bhushan Gagrani welcomed Dr. Vipin Sharma.

According to an official statement, Dr. Sharma holds an MBBS degree from Pandit B.D. Sharma Health Sciences University in Rohtak. He joined the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 2005 and was honored with the prestigious 'Subhash Dua Smriti Gold Medal' for outstanding performance during his training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie. He also completed postgraduate studies in public policy, rural management, and development studies, including an MA in Development Studies from the Institute of Development Studies in Sussex, UK.

At the start of his administrative career, Dr. Sharma served as the District Collector in Latur, where he implemented the Setu Online Service, providing 354 government services to citizens through a single-window scheme, which became a model for the state, the statement said.

It further said that as the State Sugar Commissioner, he introduced a method for distributing sugarcane revenue among farmers and sugar factories, a practice later adopted by the central government. He made significant contributions as the Education Commissioner and Director General of the Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA), and his efforts as Additional Commissioner in Pune led the city to be ranked among the most livable cities in India from 2019 to 2022.

While serving as the Thane Municipal Commissioner from June 2020 to 2022, Dr. Sharma successfully managed Covid-19 pandemic challenges. Under his leadership, Thane received accolades for environmental protection, waste management, and infrastructure development, the statement said.

"Dr. Sharma was the Chief Executive Officer of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), where he played a key role in attracting global investment, securing agreements worth USD 49 billion at international economic conferences in 2023 and 2024, marking Maharashtra's best performance on the global stage," an official said.

He is also a visiting lecturer at institutions like Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (YASHADA), Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Policy Academy in Hyderabad, and Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie. Dr. Sharma frequently delivers lectures on topics such as administration, e-governance, ethics, and public policy and has authored a book titled Development: Experiences, Insights & Introspection, with its fourth edition soon to be published, the official added.