Kevin Costner promises to 'shock' fans with new docuseries about America's Wild West

Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Updated on: 16 April,2025 05:36 PM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Kevin Costner stepped both behind the scenes as executive producer and in front of the camera as host of the upcoming eight-part docuseries Kevin Costner's The West

Kevin Costner. Pic/AFP

Actor Kevin Costner stepped both behind the scenes as executive producer and in front of the camera as host of the upcoming eight-part docuseries Kevin Costner's The West.


The trailer explores the fierce battles over land that defined the American frontier -- and how its legacy continues to shape the nation today, reported People.


"What do we see when we think of the West?" Costner asked at the beginning of the trailer."


"The West is a place where anything is possible," biographer and historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, co-executive producer of the series, said. "It is the essence of the American dream." Historian Ned Blackhawk added, "The American West conjures wonder, possibility, and opportunity."

"Many people have to pay the price of ambition and westward expansion," American history expert Ed O'Donnell shared. "Everyone is willing to fight -- and die -- for it." Author and activist Yohuru Williams added, "American forces have a sense of superiority. The Native Americans are going to prove them deadly wrong," as per the outlet.

"These stories will captivate us and shock us," Costner said at the trailer's end. "Now it's time to come face to face with the real story of our wild past," reported People.

Kevin Costner's The West premieres on Sunday, May 26. The third episode airs on May 27.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

