As per Soha Ali Khan, her great-aunt believed she was slapped by a supernatural being, and this led to the family emptying their aancestral house Peeli Kothi

Soha Ali Khan

Listen to this article Soha Ali Khan reveals how a paranormal activity made Pataudi family leave their ancestral home x 00:00

Soha Ali Khan, who recently stole the spotlight with her horror drama Chhorii 2, revealed a spooky story that led the entire family to vacate their ancestral house. In a recent conversation, Soha shared that before the family shifted to the famous Pataudi Palace, they used to live in a nearby estate called Peeli Kothi. The actress revealed that a spooky incident led the entire family to move to Pataudi Palace overnight. As per Soha, her great-aunt believed she was slapped by a supernatural being, and this led to the family emptying their Peeli Kothi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peeli Kothi is haunted?

When asked if she has ever worked at any place that has been termed haunted, Soha was quick to reveal, “I don’t know about sets, but there’s our house in Pataudi.” She further continued and revealed in a chat with Mirchi Plus, “So, there is a palace next to Pataudi Palace, which is called Peeli Kothi. Our family used to live there until one night they decided to pack their bags and vacate it, and that’s how they shifted to Pataudi Palace. The reason cited for the sudden shift is a supernatural being. I don’t know how true that is because obviously, I wasn’t present then. But apparently, my great-aunt was slapped by a ghost, and they could see the mark on her face. This scared them, and they decided to leave.”

While further sharing how the place still remains uninhabited to this day despite being located just next to the iconic Pataudi Palace, Soha said, “There must be a reason why people are not occupying that place.”

Soha Ali Khan’s biggest fear

Soha Ali Khan has recently revealed her greatest fear and said, “My biggest fear is just unnatural, untimely death. Because I really enjoy being alive. I am having a good time. And I love so many people who are so close to me. I don’t want to lose them. And I don’t want them to lose me. So, I just fear the finality of death. Because after that, I don’t think that you will be able to communicate with each other the way we communicate in this life. And I have lost people who are close to me, whom I love very much. So, I know that is a part of life. And that is something that I fear. Because it is also going to happen. I don’t get scared that I will die.”