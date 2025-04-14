Soha Ali Khan celebrates her mother Sharmila Tagore's comeback to Bengali cinema

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore made a comeback in Bengali films after many years with 'Puratwan'

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore made a comeback in Bengali films after many years with 'Puratwan'.

On Sunday, her daughter Soha Ali Khan celebrated the comeback, calling her mother "an emotion."

Sharing Sharmila's stills from the film, Soha on Instagram wrote, "Celebrating Amma in #puratawn - her wonderful return to Bengali cinema after almost two decades #bts As someone once told me - for us Sharmila Thakur is not a person, she's an emotion."

Puratawn won the Best Feature Film award at the Indian Film Festival of Houston and previously received the Best Film and Best Actress (Sharmila Tagore) honours at the Washington DC South Asian Film Festival. Actor Indraneil Sengupta plays the male lead as Rituparna's on-screen husband.

Sharmila started her acting career at 14 with Satyajit Ray's acclaimed Bengali drama 'The World of Apu'. She not only established herself in Bengali cinema but also became a prominent star of Bollywood. She worked in movies such as 'Kashmir Ki Kali', 'Safar', 'Amar Prem', 'Aradhana', 'Daag' and others.

From legendary actor Dilip Kumar to Bollywood stars like Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Shammi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Sanjeev Kumar, she acted opposite all these big names in the industry.

