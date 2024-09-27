Saif has denied these claims, saying the palace is very close to his heart. He mentioned that his father is buried there, and his main focus is on restoring the palace as authentically as possible

Saif Ali Khan

Listen to this article Saif Ali Khan sets the record straight on Pataudi Palace museum rumours x 00:00

Ever since Saif Ali Khan took back ownership of Pataudi Palace, there have been rumors that he might turn part of it into a museum to highlight his family’s history. However, Saif has denied these claims, saying the palace is very close to his heart. He mentioned that his father is buried there, and his main focus is on restoring the palace as authentically as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saif Ali Khan clarifies Pataudi Palace museum rumours

Saif spoke to India Today about the historical significance of Pataudi Palace, “Heritage-wise, the house belongs to different people over time. My father was born a nawab, he was a nawab. He lived life on his terms, and he was the most amazing man. He said that times have changed, and he decided to rent the house out to a hotel… I remember my grandmother telling me, ‘Never do that’. It’s got a lot of history, and that’s something I take pride in.”

He also said, “My grandparents are buried there, my father is buried there. It’s my family home. There are a lot of these old houses, we call them the darbar halls, but I find that an outdated name. I want to call it the long room, after the hall at Lord’s. This house was built by the seventh nawab of Pataudi and my father. I want to put up their cricket places and bats, and I really want to restore this house with their spirit. That’s been my dream, and it’s almost done.”

Saif Ali Khan tells Ibrahim Ali Khan how to take his relationship seriously

Saif stated, “I’m not shooting a movie right now and I spend most of my time with one of my children at different times. I’m fortunate that they’re interested in my opinion. My elder son recently asked me something about girls. I had to give it quite a thought before answering. It’s kind of personal to him, but it was something about how seriously to take his relationship at a certain stage where he was. I told him it’s very important to take it seriously at all times. I’d be doing him a disservice if I spoke about it. Let me just say he discusses work and girlfriends. I think the key for me is to spend time with them alone.”

Saif Ali Khan’s work front

Saif will next be seen as Bhaira in director Koratala Siva’s 'Devara: Part 1' with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. In this film, Jr NTR takes on a dual role, playing both Devara and Varadha. His character is pivotal to the storyline, which revolves around a dramatic clash of wills in a coastal setting where power dynamics are in constant flux. The film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on September 27.