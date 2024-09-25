Breaking News
Updated on: 25 September,2024 12:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The hilarious promo of the second episode of Kapil's show opens with Jr NTR talking to Kapil and saying, "Mujhe 5 minute se lag raha hai ki mujhe bithaenge ya nahi"

In Pic: Cast of Devara on The Great Indian Kapil Show

'The Great Indian Kapil Show' is back with a bang! Kapil Sharma will be seen hosting the cast of 'Devara', including Saif Ali Khan, Jr NTR, and Janhvi Kapoor, on the couch of his show. Ahead of the episode, Netflix has dropped a promo of the second episode, which will surely have you rolling. The hilarious video opens with Jr NTR talking to Kapil and saying, "Mujhe 5 minute se lag raha hai ki mujhe bithaenge ya nahi."


The Cute and Funny Banter About Sridevi


In the promo, Kapil can be seen asking Jr NTR who his favourite heroine from the North is, to which he quickly responds, "Sridevi always." This had Saif interrupting and saying, "No no, Sridevi is my answer for South!" This cute moment will surely tickle your funny bones.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Further talking about Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor revealed that her father, Boney Kapoor, has started eating Idli Sambhar instead of Aloo Paratha. She also laughingly said that Sridevi had started arguing like a North Indian. Later the promo ends with Krushna Abhishek and Kikku Sharda mimicking Bahubali Characters and Suniel Grover taking dig at VFX.

About the First Episode of the Second Season Featuring Alia Bhatt

On the show, while talking about her daughter Raha, Alia Bhatt said that Ranbir and their little one share a very beautiful relationship. She revealed that Ranbir makes up creative games to play with Raha, and it is endearing to watch their friendship-like bond. She also revealed that Ranbir sings a Malayalam lullaby to Raha called 'Unni vavavo'. Alia Bhatt even hummed the lullaby. She said that the lullaby was sung to her by their nanny, who is Malayalee. "Whenever Raha wants to go to sleep, she says 'vava vo', which is an indication that she wants to listen to the lullaby. Ranbir sings it to her," revealed Alia.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Karan Johar, who is a father to twins Yash and Roohi, also shared that his kids are fluent in the Malayalam language because of their nanny. Many nannies working in the film industry are Malayalees. Shah Rukh Khan also once mentioned how his youngest son, AbRam, responds to the language because of his nanny.

