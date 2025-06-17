The rupee fell by 19 paise, closing at a provisional 86.23 against the US dollar on Tuesday. This decline was primarily driven by rising global crude oil prices due to the escalating Iran-Israel conflict, a stronger dollar, and negative sentiment in domestic equity markets coupled with FII outflows

Representational Image.

Listen to this article Rupee slumps to 86.23 amidst rising oil prices and Iran-Israel conflict x 00:00

The rupee declined by 19 paise to close at 86.23 (provisional) against the greenback on Tuesday, weighed down by a rise in global crude oil prices amidst the escalating Iran-Israel war, and a strengthening dollar.

Weak sentiments in the domestic equity markets and Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) outflows put further pressure on the rupee, according to forex traders. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 85.96 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 85.96-86.28 during the day before settling at 86.23 (provisional), down 19 paise from its previous close. The rupee had closed at 86.04 against the dollar on Monday.

"As rupee closes below 86.20 we can expect it to fall to 86.70 levels before any recovery. Dollar selling has been restricted for now with the war and is taking a toll on risk and the greenback is getting bought as the tariff issue becomes secondary. Trump also said pharma tariffs will be coming soon, spooking pharma stocks of India and FPIs selling continuously," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.

"Conflicts in Europe and the Middle East have intensified. The US has an unsustainable debt while there is unrest due to deportation of illegal immigrants in the US. All negative factors have been helpful in keeping risk assets away, taking the rupee lower as it closed at 86.24," he said, adding that the rupee could be in the range of 85.80-86.50 on Wednesday.

The prices of Brent crude – the global oil benchmark – rose 1.60 per cent to $74.40 per barrel in futures trade after rising sharply over the past few days, owing to the escalating Israel-Iran conflict.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 212.85 points to settle at 81,583.30, while Nifty was down 93.10 points to 24,853.40. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.20 per cent to 98.19.

According to the monthly data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation on Monday, the rate of unemployment in the country rose to 5.6 per cent in May from 5.1 per cent in April this year, mainly due to seasonal variation. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,539.42 crore on a net basis on Monday, according to exchange data.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever