Rupee falls 14p to 86.59 against dollar

Updated on: 22 January,2025 08:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a positive note at 86.28 against the greenback

Rupee falls 14p to 86.59 against dollar

Representation pic

Rupee falls 14p to 86.59 against dollar
The rupee pared initial gains and settled for the day lower by 14 paise to 86.59 (provisional) against US dollar on Tuesday, tracking heavy sell-off in the domestic equity market and a recovery in the US dollar index.


Forex traders said the dollar weakened from its 109 levels but clawed back to 108.66 as Donald Trump declared tariffs against Canada and Mexico in the near future but stopped short of declaring any tariffs against China.


At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a positive note at 86.28 against the greenback. During the day, the local unit touched an intraday high of 86.28 and a low of 86.59. It finally closed at 86.59 (provisional).


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

indian rupee business mumbai maharashtra india

