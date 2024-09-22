Alia Bhatt talks about her guilty pleasure as she admits to binge watching reality shows like Too Hot To Handle and Bigg Boss OTT. She revealed that the Indian reality show helped her know more about her sister

Alia Bhatt recently revealed she finds pleasure in bingeing on reality shows. She revealed that she is addicted to the popular Netflix reality dating show 'Too Hot To Handle' which she started watching during the 2020 lockdown. The show was a big sensation during that period and also made to the actress' favourite binge-watching shows. She also shared that she was glued to Bigg Boss OTT when her sister, Pooja Bhatt, was a participant.

In a conversation with Allure, Alia said with a laugh, “My guilty pleasure, something that I picked up during the lockdown, is watching Too Hot to Handle on Netflix.”

She further explained what drew her to the light-hearted series. “You might say, ‘Oh why aren’t you watching movies that give you some depth, make you learn something about acting and performing,’ but honestly, I just want to sit on my floor, take out my waxing strips and wax my legs while watching Too Hot to Handle. Even now, when I’m too tired at the end of the day, I switch on to that show,” she shared.

Closer to home, Alia Bhatt admitted to enjoying watching Bigg Boss. She watched the season in which her sister Pooja was a participant. She was so hooked that she would watch the live feed available on the platform.

“In the last season of Bigg Boss OTT, my sister was in it, so I was binge-watching that. You can clock in to the live camera and see the house live; I would watch it in the middle of shoots and work. But it was really nice because I found a whole new dynamic to my sister,” she added.

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in ‘Jigra’ alongside Vedang Raina. The plot revolves around Alia, a protective sister, who hints at Vedang having little time. He is seen being arrested in a foreign country when Alia tries to rescue him from prison. She is helped in this mission by Manoj Pahwa and Rahul Ravindran. The film has been directed by Vasan Bala.

In the coming months, the actress will also be seen headlining Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Love and War', which also features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Apart from this, she will be seen in 'Alpha,' a film that also stars Sharvari as a super agent. It is directed by Shiv Rawail, who made his directorial debut with the studio's popular 2023 Netflix series 'The Railway Men.'