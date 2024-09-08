Alia Bhatt is no doubt a superstar. In the teaser trailer of her upcoming film 'Jigra', the actress manages to keep audiences hooked with her effortless performance as determined older sister set out to save her brother

Alia Bhatt and Manoj Pahwa in Jigra

Listen to this article 'Ab toh Bachchan banna hai': Alia Bhatt will keep you hooked in Jigra teaser trailer, watch x 00:00

Nepotism conversations hesitate when it comes to Alia Bhatt. Film after film, the actress has set out to prove her mettle as an actress. The 2 minute 49 second teaser trailer of the actress upcoming film 'Jigra' will only add to her collection of good work. The film directed by Vasan Bala will see Alia play an older sister. A sister whose only aim is to protect her younger brother against all odds. The younger brother has been played by the one film old Vedang Raina.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teaser trailer opens with Alia Bhatt sitting in a dimly lit trailer and giving a gist of her family background. She says that her mother passed away and her father took his life. The only person she has is her brother and he has way less time left. She is evidently tired and this is just the tip of her problems. But she is not the one to give up. She is ready to take on the world to protect her brother who is currently in prison. We see glimpses of Vedang getting tortured in jail. The setting does not seem to be in India. Her brother seems to have been accused of something grave but the audience is not made aware of it.

Through the teaser trailer, the song 'Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behena' plays in low-fi in the background. The music along with Alia Bhatt's performance and narrative slowly gets the audience hooked and it is very difficult to take you eyes off till the very end. The teaser trailer is such that it makes you want to know the story of these siblings who are going through trying times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

The film will be released in theatres on October 11. Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like 'Monica O My Darling', a crime thriller film 'Peddlers' and 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'.

About Vasan Bala's directorial Jigra

'Jigra' was announced last year in September. The announcement video showed the film is a tale of a sister's love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him.'Jigra' marks Alia and Vasan's first on-screen collaboration.

In February 2024, Alia shared pictures from the sets after wrapping up the film which is made under Dharma Productions banner. Sharing the post, she earlier mentioned, "jigra oh... abki teri baari ho @vedangraina & that's a film wrap on #JIGRA @vasanbala @swapsagram. See you soon." 'Jigra' marks the second film of Vedang, who debuted last year with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

In the coming months, Alia will also be seen headlining Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Love and War', which also features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.Bhansali is also known for historical epics such as Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Sony-backed Saawariya and Devdas.