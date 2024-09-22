On The Great Indian Kapil Show, Alia Bhatt spoke about Ranbir learning Malayalam lullaby to his daughter. Karan also shared that his kids are fluent in Malayalam because of their nanny

L-Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha; R-Karan Johar with Yash and Roohi

Ranbir Kapoor sings Malayalam lullaby to Raha, Karan Johar's kids can speak it fluently!

The new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix streamed its first episode on Saturday night. They opened the show with the team of the upcoming film 'Jigra'. Actors Alia Bhatt, and Vedang Raina, director Vasan Bala, and producer Karan Johar graced the show hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma. On the show, Alia Bhatt spoke about being a new mother to daughter Raha. Alia and Karan revealed their kids' connection with the Malayalam language.

Alia Bhatt reveals Ranbir Kapoor sings Malayalam lullaby to Raha

On the show while talking about her daughter Raha, Alia Bhatt said that Ranbir and their little one share a very beautiful relationship. She revealed that Ranbir makes up creative games to play with Raha and it is endearing to watch their friendship-like bond. She also revealed that Ranbir sings Malayalam lullaby to Raha called 'Unni vavavo'. Alia even hummed the lullaby. She said that the lullaby was song to her by their nanny who is a Malayalee. "Whenever Raha wants to go to sleep she says vava vo, which is an indication of her wanting to listen to the lullaby. Ranbir sings it to her," revealed Alia.

Karan Johar who is father to twins Yash and Roohi also shared that his kids are fluent in Malayalam language because of their nanny. Most nannies working in the film industry are Malayalees. Shah Rukh Khan also once said how his youngest son AbRam responds to the language because of his nanny.

'Alia is my first daughter'

Karan has always maintained that he has a special place in his heart for Alia, whom he launched with Student of the Year in 2012. In this episode, Karan is seen referring to Alia as his first daughter. Karan is father to two kids, Yash and Roohi, via surrogacy. The filmmaker also talks about troubles of being a single parent, revealing that he is probably the only man in the WhatsApp group of mothers he stays in touch with.

Karan Johar talks about his singlehood

Karan Johar has manifested many a B-Town relationship on his show, Koffee With Karan. Referring to that, he says, "I have helped with the progress of many people's relationships, but I am still single."

Alia reveals that Karan has a sixth sense and can gauge the chemistry between two people, which also happened when she and Ranbir became "friends".