Breaking News
Mumbai: Onion prices unlikely to fall immediately
Mumbai: Blinded by headlight, actor Pravin Dabas hits divider
Mumbai: Congress slams Varsha Gaikwad for photo with turncoat Milind Deora
Mumbai: Dharavi tense over bid to raze masjid ‘encroachment’
Mumbai: Track laying work starts on Panvel-Karjat corridor
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ranbir Kapoor sings Malayalam lullaby to Raha Karan Johars kids can speak it fluently

Ranbir Kapoor sings Malayalam lullaby to Raha, Karan Johar's kids can speak it fluently!

Updated on: 22 September,2024 08:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On The Great Indian Kapil Show, Alia Bhatt spoke about Ranbir learning Malayalam lullaby to his daughter. Karan also shared that his kids are fluent in Malayalam because of their nanny

Ranbir Kapoor sings Malayalam lullaby to Raha, Karan Johar's kids can speak it fluently!

L-Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha; R-Karan Johar with Yash and Roohi

Listen to this article
Ranbir Kapoor sings Malayalam lullaby to Raha, Karan Johar's kids can speak it fluently!
x
00:00

The new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix streamed its first episode on Saturday night. They opened the show with the team of the upcoming film 'Jigra'. Actors Alia Bhatt, and Vedang Raina, director Vasan Bala, and producer Karan Johar graced the show hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma. On the show, Alia Bhatt spoke about being a new mother to daughter Raha. Alia and Karan revealed their kids' connection with the Malayalam language. 


Alia Bhatt reveals Ranbir Kapoor sings Malayalam lullaby to Raha 



On the show while talking about her daughter Raha, Alia Bhatt said that Ranbir and their little one share a very beautiful relationship. She revealed that Ranbir makes up creative games to play with Raha and it is endearing to watch their friendship-like bond. She also revealed that Ranbir sings Malayalam lullaby to Raha called 'Unni vavavo'. Alia even hummed the lullaby. She said that the lullaby was song to her by their nanny who is a Malayalee. "Whenever Raha wants to go to sleep she says vava vo, which is an indication of her wanting to listen to the lullaby. Ranbir sings it to her," revealed Alia. 


Karan Johar who is father to twins Yash and Roohi also shared that his kids are fluent in Malayalam language because of their nanny. Most nannies working in the film industry are Malayalees. Shah Rukh Khan also once said how his youngest son AbRam responds to the language because of his nanny. 

'Alia is my first daughter'

Karan has always maintained that he has a special place in his heart for Alia, whom he launched with Student of the Year in 2012. In this episode, Karan is seen referring to Alia as his first daughter. Karan is father to two kids, Yash and Roohi, via surrogacy. The filmmaker also talks about troubles of being a single parent, revealing that he is probably the only man in the WhatsApp group of mothers he stays in touch with.

Karan Johar talks about his singlehood

Karan Johar has manifested many a B-Town relationship on his show, Koffee With Karan. Referring to that, he says, "I have helped with the progress of many people's relationships, but I am still single."

Alia reveals that Karan has a sixth sense and can gauge the chemistry between two people, which also happened when she and Ranbir became "friends". 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

alia bhatt karan johar kapil sharma Entertainment News Bollywood Entertainment bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK