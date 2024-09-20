Zeenat Aman took to Instagram and dropped a picture of herself wearing a T-shirt with ‘aunty’ written on it and attached a long caption

In Pic: Zeenat Aman (Pic/Instagram)

‘Aunty’? Is it a derogatory term? Should we get offended hearing this term for ourselves? Zeenat Aman thinks certainly not. The actress took to Instagram and dropped a picture of herself wearing a T-shirt with ‘aunty’ written on it and attached a long caption. Aman’s caption has inspired Karan Johar as well, who is ready to be addressed as ‘uncle.’

While writing the inspiring caption, Aman wrote, “Which genius decided that ‘aunty’ is a derogatory term? It certainly wasn’t me. Where would we be without those ubiquitous older women who make our lives comfortable and warm and secure? The Indian aunty is everywhere, and she doesn’t even have to be related to you. She provides a shoulder to lean on, an ear for your problems, a hot meal, a silly joke, a welcoming home, a righteous scolding, a pearl of wisdom.”

‘I’m an aunty and proud’

She further continued, “When you hear the word ‘aunty,’ you can imagine a frumpy nag, or you can truly think about the older women in your life and see what I see. Me? I’m an aunty and proud. It’s a tag I’ll happily wear on my sleeve, or in this case, across my chest.”

“In my life, I had my stepmother, Shamim aunty, who was a huge support to me when my sons were young. She would cook us meals, babysit the boys, and check in on me every day. Now tell me about the extraordinary aunty or aunties in your life! It’s as good a day as any to tag an aunty, credit an aunty, celebrate an aunty,” the actress concluded.

Karan Johar Reacts to Zeenat Aman’s post

This piece of advice has inspired none other than Karan Johar, who shared that he is ready to be addressed as ‘uncle.’ The filmmaker reacted to the post and commented, “This piece has inspired me to accept and welcome being addressed as ‘uncle.’ It’s time to embrace the inevitable and also acknowledge the positives of being a worldly-wise uncle.”

About Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman is the veteran actress who rose to fame in the 1970s. Known for breaking stereotypes with bold, modern roles, she became an icon in films like 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' and 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna'. Her progressive image reshaped Bollywood's portrayal of women.