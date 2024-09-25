It's a wrap! Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor complete Udaipur schedule of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have wrapped up the Udaipur schedule of their upcoming film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'. Maniesh Paul took to his Instagram and shared a group picture featuring the team

Picture Courtesy/Maniesh Paul's Instagram account

Maniesh Paul took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday and shared a group picture featuring the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari team.

The selfie captures Maniesh, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Manini Chadha flaunting big smiles.

"And that's a schedule wrap for udaipur!!!#ssktk," he captioned the post.

Sanya Malhotra also posted a series of pictures and videos from the sets.

One of the videos that caught attention was Sanya and Maniesh grooving to Tamannaah Bhatia's song 'Aaj Ki Raat' from 'Stree 2'.

Earlier this month, Varun Dhawan, who is busy shooting for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari shared some fun moments from breakfast time with Janhvi Kapoor and other co-stars.

Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, Varun shared a glimpse of his time with the cast and crew of the film.

In the first picture, Varun can be seen sitting at a dining table with Janhvi Kapoor.

Varun, shirtless and wearing white sunglasses, posed for the camera, while Janhvi, dressed casually in a white t-shirt, smiled at him while enjoying her meal.

In the second picture, the 'Bhediya' actor can be seen having breakfast with Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, and others from the team, giving fans a sneak peek into their off-screen fun.Varun captioned the post, "Breakfast club #SSKT (sun and herb emoji)."

'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari' is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film features an ensemble cast, including Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in leading roles, alongside Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the movie is slated to hit theatres on April 18, 2025.

