'A leader who stands with his people': Varun Dhawan wishes Jawan director Atlee on his birthday

Updated on: 22 September,2024 07:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Varun Dhawan, who has worked with Atlee in 'Baby John', penned a heartfelt note for him, calling him the "hardest worker". The director made a film with Shah Rukh Khan last year

'A leader who stands with his people': Varun Dhawan wishes Jawan director Atlee on his birthday

Picture Courtesy/Varun Dhawan's Instagram account

Filmmaker Atlee on Saturday turned a year older. Marking his birthday, members from the film industry took to social media to extend their best wishes to him.


Varun Dhawan, who has worked with Atlee in 'Baby John', penned a heartfelt note for him, calling him the "hardest worker."



Varun Dhawan and Atlee


"With the man who always keeps his promises. The hardest worker in the room, but above all a leader who stands with his people. Happy birthday sir," Varun wrote, adding a picture with Atlee, who has also directed 'Jawan'.

Earlier this month, Varun, Atlee, and Murad Khetani were spotted visiting the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to seek auspicious blessings during the festive period.

Coming to the film 'Baby John', Atlee is presenting the project in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.

The film is set to release in theatres this Christmas December 25, adding to the festive cheer. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

A Kaleeswaran has directed 'Baby John'.

