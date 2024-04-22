Varun and Natasha can be seen twinning in white. A video of Varun feeding the cake to his family members was also shared on Instagram.

Step inside Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's baby shower with a teddy bear cake - watch video

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal hosted a close-knit baby shower on Sunday. A series of inside pictures from the event have surfaced on social media. Varun and Natasha can be seen twinning in white. Mira Rajput Kapoor, who is actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, attended the baby shower and also shared a cute picture from the special occasion.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Varun shared the cake photo. It is a tiered cake with a cute little teddy on top. The caption reads, "Congratulations Nats & VD. Congrats VD & Natasha," followed by a pink heart emoji.

On behalf of Natasha and Varun, their team even distributed sweets to the paps who were stationed outside their residence last night.

Earlier this year, in February, Varun and Natasha shared the news about their pregnancy. The couple posted a beautiful image in which Varun was seen planting a kiss on Natasha's baby bump. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "We are pregnant, Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrenght."

Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on January 24, 2021. The wedding was a close-knit affair with very few guests in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Baby John'.'Baby John' is directed by A. Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.

He will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.

Varun also has the highly anticipated rom-com 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' Jahnvi Kapoor, who previously worked with him in 'Bawaal'. Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is produced by Karan Johar.

(With inputs from ANI)