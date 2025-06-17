According to a government resolution issued by the Public Works Department on Monday, the toll exemption will be in effect from June 18 to July 10 and will apply to return journeys as well. All Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses carrying devotees to Pandharpur will also be exempt

CM Devendra Fadnavis met with Shri Vitthal Rukmini Temples Committee Co-Chairman Gahinath Maharaj Ausekar and other officials at his official residence in Mumbai ahead of Ashadhi Ekadashi. The delegation thanked him for the toll exemption for devotees.

Listen to this article Maharashtra govt grants toll exemption for devotees, palkhis for Pandharpur Yatra x 00:00

In a significant step to facilitate the smooth movement of warkaris and palkhi processions headed to Pandharpur for Ashadhi Ekadashi 2025, the Maharashtra government has announced toll waivers across all major routes for the palkhis, their accompanying vehicles, and State Transport (ST) buses and other vehicles ferrying devotees.

According to a government resolution (GR) issued by the Public Works Department (PWD) on Monday, the toll exemption will be effective from June 18 to July 10 on the return journey as well for the palkhi processions, warkaris, and devotees.

All the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses ferrying devotees to Pandharpur will also be exempted from tolls during the same period. MSRTC officials have been asked to obtain toll-free passes in coordination with local police and traffic branches.

The waiver will apply on all the PWD, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) toll booths situated on the traditional pilgrimage routes. These include the Mumbai–Pune Expressway, Mumbai–Bengaluru Highway, and Pune–Solapur Highway as well as state and village roads connecting various pilgrimage centres to Pandharpur.

Vehicles availing the exemption must display toll-free stickers/passes on their vehicle highlighting the vehicle number, driver’s name, and contact details.

The passes/stickers will be made available at police stations, traffic police chowkies, and regional transport offices (RTOs).

The pass must contain:

'Ashadhi Ekadashi 2025' marking

Vehicle number

Driver’s name

Dates of travel to and from Pandharpur

Route

The GR states that these passes will be valid only for vehicles carrying warkaris and devotees or associated with palkhis, and the benefits will be extended to both light and heavy vehicles.

Also, to manage the massive footfall of devotees, the government has directed deployment of additional police personnel, highway security patrols, traffic teams, and Delta/ Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC) forces at toll booths and key junctions. Emergency services such as ambulances and cranes will also be stationed every 20–25 km on major routes for rapid response.

The state and national highway authorities, including Public Works Department (PWD), Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have been directed to immediately complete the road repair works, fill the potholes, and install adequate signage along the wari routes. Any under-construction stretches are to be managed with enhanced safety protocols to prevent congestion and accidents, the state directed.

In areas with chronic traffic bottlenecks, measures such as vehicle restrictions for heavy vehicles may be imposed as needed. Toll contractors have also been instructed to deploy additional workforce, traffic wagons, and handheld devices at toll plazas to avoid congestion during the exemption period.

The Chief Minister, who chaired a high-level review meeting on May 28, has directed the PWD, Transport, Home, Rural Development, Urban Development, and Police to ensure seamless coordination and implementation of these measures. All the district collectors, police commissioners, and transport commissioners have received directives to ensure compliance.

Transport and police departments have been asked to publicise the toll exemption facility and procedures for obtaining passes to ensure warkaris and volunteers are informed in advance.

The GR said that the initiative has been taken not only to honour the religious and cultural significance of the wari but also to ensure that the lakhs of devotees reach Pandharpur safely and without inconvenience.