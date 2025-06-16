All students up to class 12 are provided free passes under the "Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar" scheme, aimed at promoting uninterrupted education, the MSRTC chairman stated on Sunday

Sarnaik announced the "ST Pass Directly to Your School" campaign. Pic/X

The Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will now deliver subsidised travel passes directly to schools and colleges, eliminating the need for queuing up at depots or pass centres, state Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said.

"Students will get ST passes directly at their schools," said Sarnaik, announcing the "ST Pass Directly to Your School" campaign that kicked off on June 16.

He said that the Maharashtra government currently offers a 66.66 per cent concession on ST bus fares for students travelling between home and educational institutions.

Under the new scheme, students only have to pay 33.33 per cent of the fare to receive a monthly ST travel pass.

"Until now, students had to go to ST pass centres or depots, often in groups, and stand in long lines to collect their passes. This would lead to a waste of academic hours. With this new approach, ST employees will visit schools and colleges and distribute the passes directly, based on the student list provided by the institutions," the state transport minister said, adding that this innovative step will benefit lakhs of students across Maharashtra, according to the PTI.

Meanwhile on Monday, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) schools as the city celebrated Praveshotsav (Admission Day) with great joy and enthusiasm. Local leaders, school authorities, and officials warmly welcomed the students, making the start of the academic year memorable.

Pratap Sarnaik, MP Naresh Mhaske, MLAs Sanjay Kelkar and Rajesh More, along with former public representatives and senior municipal officials, visited several schools to greet the students.

To mark the beginning of the new academic year, a special initiative was organised by the Thane Municipal Corporation to inspect schools, distribute textbooks, and celebrate Admission Day.

Pratap Sarnaik visited Thane Municipal Corporation's School No. 44 in Vartak Nagar area of the city, where he distributed books and interacted with students, encouraging them for the academic journey ahead.

Senior TMC officials also visited over 100 schools under the 'Adopt a School' initiative to monitor facilities and support school staff.