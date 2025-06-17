Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Indrayani river bridge collapse Ex minister seeks probe into delay in construction of new structure

Indrayani river bridge collapse: Ex-minister seeks probe into delay in construction of new structure

Updated on: 17 June,2025 05:17 PM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Former Maharashtra minister Ravindra Chavan on Tuesday demanded a probe into why the construction of a new bridge over the Indrayani River in Pune did not commence, despite Rs 8 crore being sanctioned for it last year.

Indrayani river bridge collapse: Ex-minister seeks probe into delay in construction of new structure

Collapsed Pune bridge. Pic/Filepic

Listen to this article
Indrayani river bridge collapse: Ex-minister seeks probe into delay in construction of new structure
x
00:00

Following the Pune bridge collapse tragedy, former Maharashtra minister Ravindra Chavan on Tuesday demanded a probe into why the construction of a new bridge over the Indrayani River in Pune did not commence, despite Rs 8 crore being sanctioned for it last year.

The BJP leader's remarks came two days after four persons died and 18 were injured in the collapse of a 35-year-old bridge on the Indrayani River in Pune's Maval tehsil.


As reported by PTI, the Pune bridge that collapsed on Sunday afternoon in the Kundamala area was built in 1993 and was not fit for use. People who gathered there ignored warning signboards, and more than 100 persons got onto the structure, officials earlier said.


While speaking to reporters at the BJP headquarters, Maharashtra minister Chavan said that when he was the Public Works Department (PWD) minister during the previous Mahayuti government, he sanctioned about Rs 8 crore in October 2024 for the construction of a new bridge at the same site, as the existing one was old and unsafe.
He also added, "Today, I spoke to PWD minister Shivendraraje Bhosale and other officials, requesting them to conduct a probe into this accident."

"Issues like why the bridge construction work was not undertaken will be probed. If any official is found responsible for deliberate delay, action will be taken," he said.

On Monday, the Pune Collector Jitendra Dudi also said the tender for a new bridge to come up in place of the one that eventually collapsed was floated some months back, while the work order was issued a week ago.
It takes 15 days to start the work from the date of the work order, so construction will begin shortly, he added.

Pune-based social activist Vijay Kumbhar, however, claimed the date on the work order was written by hand and not typed like the rest of the text.

"A committee will be formed to probe lapses, if any, on the part of the local administration and to check if standard operating procedures should have been implemented. The incident occurred despite warning signs and an existing order banning large gatherings in the area," he said.

Maharashtra Minister of Disaster Management Girish Mahajan earlier said the bridge collapsed under the weight of a large number of tourists. "The bridge was meant for pedestrians only, and there was a warning board stating that it cannot be used by two-wheelers. It seems people on the bridge did not heed these instructions, which caused the incident."

(With PTI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

pune maharashtra BJP shiv sena mumbai news devendra fadnavis

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK