Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Collector had declared Indrayani river bridge as dangerous locals put up warning boards says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Collector had declared Indrayani river bridge as dangerous; locals put up warning boards, says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Updated on: 16 June,2025 02:34 PM IST  |  Palghar
mid-day online correspondent

Four people died, and 51 were injured when a 32-year-old iron pedestrian bridge over the Indrayani River in Maval tehsil collapsed on Sunday afternoon due to overcrowding by tourists

Collector had declared Indrayani river bridge as dangerous; locals put up warning boards, says CM Devendra Fadnavis

CM Fadnavis said that the contract for a new bridge at the site in Maval tehsil had been awarded, and work has begun. File Pic

Collector had declared Indrayani river bridge as dangerous; locals put up warning boards, says CM Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that the iron pedestrian bridge on the Indrayani river in Pune that collapsed, killing four persons, had been declared dangerous by the district collector, and warning boards had been put up at the site, reported the PTI.

Talking to reporters at an event in Palghar, CM Fadnavis said that the contract for a new bridge at the site in Maval tehsil had been awarded, and work has begun.


Four people died, and 51 were injured when a 32-year-old iron pedestrian bridge over the Indrayani River in Maval tehsil collapsed on Sunday afternoon due to overcrowding by tourists.


CM Fadnavis said that the structure had been declared dangerous by the district collector before the incident, and villagers had also placed warning boards.

Tourists might not have been aware of the severity of the bridge's condition, he said.

The chief minister said that the administration had identified 500 dangerous locations, including bridges and water bodies, across Pune district for the monsoon season.

"Notifications have been issued, and at some places, police are posted while villagers are also involved in cautioning people. We have to handle this with much more caution," CM Fadnavis said, adding that he has instructed the district collector to implement safety measures at these vulnerable tourist spots, according  to the PTI.

CM Fadnavis took part in welcoming students on their first day of the new academic year at the Zilla Parishad school in Durvesh.

He highlighted the government's holistic approach to student welfare, which includes providing free uniforms and mid-day meals.

CM Fadnavis further said that the Vadhvan port project will change the face of Palghar and generate approximately 10 lakh jobs.

"The maximum benefit of these employment opportunities should go to the sons of the soil," CM Fadnavis asserted.

The fishermen and the tribal community of Palghar should be the primary beneficiaries, and the government is working in that direction, he said.

The chief minister said six agreements will be signed focusing on training, capacity building, and skill development for the local population to prepare them for these future roles, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)

