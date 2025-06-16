Breaking News
Mumbai drug bust: Two people arrested with 10Kg ganja in Palghar

Mumbai drug bust: Two people arrested with 10Kg ganja in Palghar

Updated on: 16 June,2025 02:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Mumbai drug bust: Mumbai police laid a trap on Vikramgad-Jawhar road in Yeshwantnagar village on June 13. Following, they have seized 10 kg of ganja valued at Rs 2 lakh from a car and arrested two men in this connection in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Monday.

Representational Image. File Pic

Mumbai drug bust: Two people arrested with 10Kg ganja in Palghar
Police have seized 10 kg of ganja valued at Rs 2 lakh from a car and arrested two men in this connection in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Monday.
Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap on Vikramgad-Jawhar road in Yeshwantnagar village on June 13 and intercepted a car having two occupants.
Upon checking the vehicle, authorities found 10.258 kg of ganja concealed inside. The estimated market value of the seized contraband is Rs 2,05,160, a police release said.

The police arrested the two persons, identified as Satish Wagh (52) and Sagar Balsane (29), both residents of Kumbharwada in Nashik, and also impounded their car.
A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the release said.

The police were investigating the source of the contraband and its intended recipients, the release added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.



